It's playtime: Children can enjoy specially designed playgrounds at new BTO estates, HDB parks from 2026

Children are in for a treat with newly designed playgrounds coming soon!

From January next year, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) will be implementing a new framework for all playgrounds at its parks and Build-To-Order (BTO) estates.

The Play Values Framework, which will guide the design of HDB playgrounds, aims to encourage children of all ages to engage in physical, social, and creative play, the housing board said on Wednesday (Dec 3).

This framework was created with input from parents, early childhood and health professionals as well as playground specialists.

It uses an evidence-based approach to improve children's play experience while addressing their developmental needs, explained HDB.

Physical play is the foundation of playground design — facilitated by swings, crawl spaces, and climbing walls. It improves coordination, dexterity, strength, and balance in children.

Social play provides opportunities for children to interact with one another. While solo activities such as trampolines and rockers allow for individual exploration and self-discovery, buddy and group elements like see-saws and climbing nets foster teamwork.

Creative play aims to encourage children to explore and experiment as they use their imagination. It includes activities like play panels, which enhance problem-solving abilities and sensory development.

These three aspects of play are combined to create fun and engaging playgrounds, while also balancing safety, age-appropriateness and space considerations, said HDB.

Themed playgrounds at Mount Pleasant Crest

Under the Play Values Framework, playground equipment can take diverse forms beyond conventional designs, offering children a variety of experiences and challenges.

An example of this is the playgrounds at Mount Pleasant Crest, a BTO project launched in October, which pay homage to the estate's history as Singapore's first police academy.

The main playground structure for younger children (ages two to five) will be shaped like a police car to encourage them to engage in imaginative role-playing scenarios.

This will be accompanied by other traffic-themed components such as road marking patterns.

The playground will also include a climbing structure, slide and trampoline to develop children's motor and thinking skills.

All of these elements can be enjoyed individually, with a friend, or in larger groups.

On the other hand, the playground for older children (ages five to 12) will focus on group and physical play.

Largely made up of two large structures, connected by a raised net bridge, it will encourage children to climb and crawl as they move between different areas.

The playground will also feature a trampoline and hammock swing to help children develop balance and coordination while hanging equipment will develop arm strength.

Additionally, obstacles such as balancing beams and small mounds on the ground will improve spatial orientation.

All areas of play are important: Experts

Speaking to AsiaOne, chief of business operations at NTUC First Campus Jasmine Ham said that while all three areas of play are important for a child's development from an early childhood educator's point of view, children today need the most support in social play.

"Playgrounds designed to encourage buddy and group play enable children to practice communication, empathy, turn-taking, and conflict resolution - foundational skills that strengthen their well-being and support future learning," she said.

Jasmine added that thematic playgrounds provide meaningful contexts for exploration and imagination.

"Imaginative play is especially important in the early years... When children 'pretend', they practise problem-solving and creative thinking, building foundational habits that support lifelong learning. They also develop curiosity and resilience," she said.

Paediatric occupational therapist and clinical director of OT for Kids SG, Tang Wei Kiat told AsiaOne that categorising play equipment into solo, buddy and group play is a thoughtful consideration as it respects and meets varying developmental needs, at each child's pace.

"Some children prefer solo play and that's okay. When they are ready, they might want to play with a partner — and maybe next time, they would play in a group," he said.

Wei Kiat stressed, however, that for the framework and playgrounds to make an impact, parents have to bring their children to their neighbourhood playgrounds and utilise the environment to facilitate their development.

Addressing parents, he said: "On the way back home from preschool, child-care or student-care, you will very likely pass by a playground."

"Take five to 10 minutes of your time to let your child play. You will be pleasantly surprised and notice the benefits over time."

