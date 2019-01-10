HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

PHOTO: Distinctidentity
Cromly

One cannot underestimate the power of a beautiful entryway-it can make a lasting impression, and it has a big role in setting the overall mood of your home.

Below are some HDB entryways that are more than just a corner to place your shoe rack.

1. DESIGN BY FINELINE DESIGN

PHOTO: Fineline Design

This HDB flat in Bedok gives a major surprise to its visitors: a lush carpeted "garden"! Welcome guests into your home with a cosy setup like this, complete with a show-stopping piece such as this repurposed vintage bicycle.

2. DESIGN MY FREE SPACE INTENT

PHOTO: Free Space Intent

Here's another way to decorate your entryway with greenery: fill an accent wall facing the door with artificial plants, which requires less maintenance if you do not have the time to be a hands-on gardener.

3. DESIGN BY DB STUDIO

PHOTO: DB Studio

The homeowners of this lovely apartment filled the entryway with decors that could instantly give them a blast from the past, such as old-school ventilation bricks and white shaker-style cabinets.

Eyes are also easily drawn to the herringbone flooring, which adds a punch of style to this space.

4. DESIGN BY STUDIO FORTYFOUR

PHOTO: Studio Fortyfour

Blocks of colour and geometric patterns fill this BTO flat in Fernvale Lea.

Being owned by two creative people, the entryway is packed with personality and artfully blends with the whole concept of the interiors. Graphic tiles and pivot doors divide the entryway and the living room, making it two separate zones.

5. DESIGN BY DISTINCTIDENTITY

PHOTO: Distinctidentity

This HDB maisonette on Yishun Street is designed with comfort in mind.

The Scandinavian home has an entryway that is rich in subtle elegance and simplicity.

Once you step in, you'll be welcomed by a shoe cabinet that doubles as a seating area. The space is also filled with storage solutions where the owners can place their stuff.

This article was first published in Cromly. 

