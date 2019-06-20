HDB SBF & ROF - complete guide to applying for Sale of Balance flats

Although the SOP for buying an HDB BTO flat has been well-documented, buying a flat via HDB's Sale of Balance Flats (HDB SBF) or Re-offer of Balance Flats (HDB ROF) is a little less talked-about.

And with HDB now making "balance flats" available all year round - no need to wait for the next launch, hooray! - we thought it'd be a great time to make this knowledge publicly available.

Read on to find out how to apply for an HDB SBF or ROF flat in Singapore.

FIRST OF ALL, WHY WOULD YOU BUY A "BALANCE FLAT"?

As alluded above, the main advantage that buying a balance flat gives is the chance to "jump the [BTO] queue".

HDB BTOs are launched only a few times a year, and they may not be located in the estate you want. For example, the upcoming BTO launches for 2019 are in Punggol, Tampines, Tengah, Ang Mo Kio and Tampines. Tough luck if you're hoping for a place near your parents in Clementi.

Even if HDB has released a suitable location this time round, there's no guarantee you'll get a flat because everyone has to go through the dreaded balloting process. Getting invited to select a flat in a "hot" BTO development like Boon Keng is like striking 4D.

Finally, after you manage to secure a BTO flat, there's still a long-a** wait of at least 3 to 4 years for most BTOs. That's another 1,460 days you have to spend living at your in-laws' place.

… 'Nuff said.

Key advantages of an HDB Balance Flat include:

But there are also big disadvantages, such as:

SALES OF BALANCE FLATS VS RE-OFFER OF BALANCE FLATS - WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

Okay, we've been talking about "balance flats" in general, but actually, there are two types.

HDB Sales of Balance Flats (SBF): The first type is HDB SBF, which comprises flats left over from previous HDB BTO launches. These either did not get selected by the BTO ballot winners, or were selected but later given up (e.g. if the applicants decided to break up or go for another flat). There's also a small number of flats that are leftover from SERS, and/or older flats repossessed by HDB.

HDB Re-offer of Balance Flats (ROF): These are the flats left over from the previous HDB SBF exercises - which, to put things bluntly, makes them leftovers twice over. Again, they either had no takers among the successful SBF applicants, or they were selected but later given up.

HDB Sales of Balance Flats HDB Re-offer of Balance Flats When it’s available Twice a year (e.g. May & Nov) All the time Application period 1 week (during sales launch) Open throughout the year What flats are available Leftover flats from previous HDB BTO launch Leftover flats from previous HDB SBF launches How many units Around 3,000 units Currently about 100 Unit mix Most unit types available Limited unit sizes Locations Mature & non-mature estates Mature & non-mature estates, but only a few in each Ethnic quota Fairly spread out among races Very few units for Chinese buyers

The balance flats that HDB recently made available to the public at all times? That's the Re-offer of Balance Flats a.k.a. HDB ROF, which, like I mentioned, are the balance flats of the balance flats.

Naturally, they are NOT for fussies. If you are super duper particular about being on the top floor or the fengshui of your unit, then it goes without saying that you should probably give this a miss.

Instead, ROF flats are meant for those in more pressing need of housing, and don't mind taking a look at what's available.

The greatest advantage is that the waiting time for ROF way shorter than both SBF and BTO. If successful, you can get invited to HDB to select your flat as early as the same day of your application! That's crazy efficient.

Plus, since they are farther along in the HDB BTO timeline, you can expect a much shorter wait for ROF flats to be built. Some might even be available to move into already.

WHAT ARE HDB SALES OF BALANCE FLATS (SBF) LIKE?

HDB SBF launches happen twice a year, and coincide with BTO launches. For example, the most recent SBF launch was in May 2019, at the same time as an HDB BTO launch. The one before that was in Nov 2018.

So that means you have twice the chances, right? Wrong. Unfortunately, you have to choose either the BTO or SBF route - applying for both during the same launch is not allowed!

One thing that makes HDB Sales of Balance Flats very different from applying for a BTO is the sheer variety and depth of information provided.