HDB season parking 101, from application, renewal to transfer (2022)

Cars give many Singaporeans the speedy access and convenience they need to deal with their busy modern lives. However, when night falls, these metal beasts of burden also need somewhere to rest. Those staying in HDB flats are lucky enough to have access to HDB season parking.

It can be challenging to navigate the labyrinth of government sites and pools of information. So we’ve come up with a guide to help you cut through the clutter and secure parking space for your trusty metal steed.

What is HDB season parking?

The season parking system provides residents access to a long-term parking lot in a HDB car park. The HDB season parking is booked monthly, from the first of every month, and can be renewed electronically.

It is important to note that while there are car parks with low occupancy, there are many more car parks that have high occupancy rates. These car parks are basically in high demand, so not everyone will be able to book a season parking lot.

Instead, applicants will be split into three different priority groups.

Priority group 1

This is for the first vehicles owned by any one of the following persons:

HDB flat owners, tenants, authorised occupiers and approved sub-tenants of whole flats

Registered tenants of HDB commercial and industrial premises

Market and hawker stallholders

Employees of HDB shop/ offices

The first company-registered vehicle of HDB flat owners, tenants and authorised occupants.

If you fall under one of these criteria, you can start booking and applying for season parking renewal from the first of the month.

HDB season parking is based on a first-come, first-served basis. So for particularly high occupancy car parks, competition can be fierce. Be sure to set an alarm to apply or renew the moment they open it up for booking!

Priority group 2

This is for the second and subsequent vehicles owned by HDB flat owners, tenants, authorised occupants and registered shop tenants.

If you have a second car, you can only book for its season parking from the 18th of each month.

Priority group 3

Residents who don’t own the vehicle that they’re applying for season parking for, as well as sub-tenants of flats and non-residents, fall under this category.

This group is only allowed to start booking from the 21st of each month.

What are the rates for HDB season parking?

HDB parking rates differ greatly from their season parking rates. Before we delve deep into rates, there are a few terms to take note of.

Tier 1 season parking rate: For residents who are registered flat owners, occupants or tenants living in the HDB precinct served by the car park.

Tier 2 season parking rate: For residents’ subsequent cars, and all cars of non-residents.

Sheltered car parks: Multi-storey car parks, landscape-deck car parks, semi-basement car parks, basement car parks and sheltered car parks.

Special precincts: Grouping of surface and sheltered car parks.

Commercial vehicles: Vehicles used for commercial businesses (such as vans, lorries and other light goods vehicles), exceeding 1,800kg in unladen weight. For such vehicles parking in a sheltered car park, its maximum unladen/ laden weight must not exceed 2,000kg. These vehicles must also be able to fit in the parking lot.

Location HDB Season parking rate Cars Commercial vehicles Motorcycle Motorcycles that need two lots Tier 1 Tier 2 Restricted zone (surface/ kerbside) $80 $165 $185 $15 $30 Restricted zone (sheltered) $110 $190 $185 $17 $34 Designated area (surface/ kerbside) $80 $150 $185 $15 $30 Designated area (sheltered) $110 $170 $185 $17 $34 Rest of island (surface/ kerbside) $80 $90 $185 $15 $30 Rest of island (sheltered) $110 $120 $185 $17 $34 Special precinct $95 $105 N/A N/A N/A Industrial park (multi-storey car park) $110 $120 $130 $17 $34 Industrial park (night parking) N/A N/A $65 N/A N/A Centralised lorry park $80 $90 $85 $15 $30

Source: HDB

How to apply for HDB season parking?

Now that you know what HDB season parking is, who can apply and how much it costs, you can start the application process!

Go to the Application for New Season Parking e-Service. Once you’re logged in with your SingPass, fill in all the necessary details.

If you’re more comfortable with using your phone, the HDB has an app called Mobile@HDB, which can be downloaded via the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

You can pay via credit card (Visa or MasterCard) or direct debit (only Citibank, DBS, UOB, OCBC and Standard Chartered Bank).

If you’re applying for season parking at a high occupancy car park, you may also need to submit the following items for verification:

Item to submit Applicable to: Business Registration Certificate Applicants who are registered shop tenants of HDB commercial or industrial locations. Letter from company Applicants who drive company registered vehicles home, or drive a company car home and are an employee of a car rental company. Letter from taxi organisation Applicants who drive taxis home.

How to renew HDB season parking?

HDB season parking renewal can be done online.

Simply head over to the Renewal of Season Parking e-Service and search for your car park. If you wish to renew season parking on the go, the same service is available on the Mobile@HDB app and AXS machines.

Remember, if you’re applying for season parking in a high occupancy car park, be sure to renew as early as possible to secure a spot for yourself.

But if you don’t want the hassle of renewing your season parking monthly, you can opt for automatic renewal via GIRO or recurring credit card payment. In fact, you can earn a 2 per cent rebate for each successful transaction if you opt for GIRO.

Note that if you don’t renew your HDB season parking on time, you’ll incur short-term parking charges.

Temporary transfer of HDB season parking

If you need to transfer your season parking temporarily, you can apply via the Temporary Transfer of Season Parking e-Service or the Mobile@HDB app.

Acceptable reasons for the transfer include:

Your vehicle broke down, and you’re driving a replacement vehicle.

You need to park at another car park for a temporary period of time, for example, due to renovation at your house.

Do note that you may need to submit documents to prove that you need the temporary transfer. These can include proof of vehicle breakdowns and flat renovations. The HDB will notify you of this should they need the supporting documents.

In addition, keep in mind that the maximum period you can do this temporary transfer is 31 days, and there is no renewal of Temporary Season Parking.

You’ll also need to bear additional costs if the type of car park you’re transferring to differs from the one you’re originally using.

If you’re transferring to a car park with a lower rate or don’t use the full temporary transfer period, no refunds will be given.

Permanent transfer of HDB season parking

You can also do so via the Permanent Transfer of Season Parking e-Service or the mobile app if you’re changing your vehicle or car park. Approval will be subject to the availability of parking lots.

You may need to pay extra or get refunded, depending on the change in the type of vehicle or car park. For instance, if you’re changing from a motorcycle ($15) to a car ($80), you’ll need to pay the difference of $65 for a lot in a surface car park.

How to cancel HDB season parking?

Don’t need the HDB season parking anymore? You can cancel it via the Termination of Season Parking service or the Mobile@HDB app. HDB will then refund you the unused parking charges until the expiry date.

However, as season parking is for long-term parking, you can only cancel it after using it for at least one full calendar month.

So for your first season parking purchase, you can either pay the full rate for the current month or pay on a pro-rated basis for the current month and the whole of the following month.

Let’s say you’ve bought HDB season parking from May 5 (on a pro-rated basis) to July. You won’t be able to cancel it between May 5 and June 30. But you can cancel it on June 30 and get a refund for July’s season parking.

How much does HDB season parking cost?

It generally depends on the vehicle type and location of the car park. If you're a flat owner with a car and are planning to go for a surface car park, the rate is $80.

How to check my HDB season parking validity?

You can login to My HDBPage to check the validity and see which car parks you can use.

Can HDB season parking be prorated?

You can buy it on a pro-rated basis by buying for the current month plus the following month.

This article was first published in 99.co.