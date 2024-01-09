'He already doesn't have his dad by his side': Wife of late chef Tan Yong Hua closing bao business, hopes to spend more time with son

She'd wanted to carry on her late husband's legacy by continuing his food business, albeit in a different form.

However, three years after converting his Chinese restaurant, Restaurant Home, into a shop specialising in dim sum-style baos, owner Sandra Chan has decided to call it a day.

Her husband, Chinese cuisine chef Tan Yong Hua, had died of heart failure in his sleep in Sept 2020 at the age of 47.

The couple have a son, now 11.

Tan first started the restaurant, known for its Peking duck and rice vermicelli with pork knuckles, in 2013. It shifted to Changi in 2016 before moving to Block 474 Tampines Street 43 in 2019, The Straits Times reported.

Under Sandra, the restaurant was converted into a take-away business selling a variety of handmade buns, with their meat, turnip and brown sugar buns among their signature offerings.

Posts on its social media pages on Sunday (Jan 7) announced the shop's impending closure, with Sandra writing how she'd worked hard to carry on her late husband's legacy but it had taken a toll on her health.

"Many of you who have been huge fans since day one knew that I have been working diligently since the demise of Chef Tan hoping to carry on the legacy.

But I think it has never been my forte to manage F&B operations, lately I feel it has taken a toll on my personal wellbeing and health," Sandra wrote, adding that "a well-deserved break is very much needed".

She noted that while there are no plans for the future, she is looking forward to spending more time with her son.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News on Monday (Jan 8), Sandra shared that business in the past three years has been good, but the amount of time and energy required was more than she could handle.

"I start work every morning at 6am till seven, eight at night, sometimes even past 10pm," said Sandra of the long hours every day.

The stall also occasionally operates from pop-up marketplaces, which means she could be working for 17 hours straight. "It's too much to take," she added.

Sandra stated regretfully that because of her hectic schedule, she has had to sacrifice time with her son, who's now in Primary 5.

"He already doesn't have his dad by his side, so all the more I should focus my time and energy on him as he grows up," she reflected.

Sandra mulled over the decision for six months before finally deciding to pull the plug.

Potential buyers for business

According to Shin Min, Sandra expressed surprise that within a day of announcing the shop's closure, she received several messages from interested parties enquiring if the business and recipes are for sale.

"To be honest I've not considered what price I'd be willing to sell them for," said Sandra, adding that she intends to "wait and see" before deciding.

Those hoping for one last taste of the shop's popular buns still have some time to do so though, with its last day of operations on March 31.

Sandra stated in her post, however, that the date might be brought forward if there are tenants ready to take over.

Expressing her gratitude for her customers' support, she wrote: "I would like to thank all of you for the wonderful support in these three years, deeply touched and extremely grateful!"

Sandra did not rule out stepping back into the F&B line again, though.

"Who knows, I might be back again on a smaller and [more] manageable scale on my own," she concluded.

