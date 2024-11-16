He gave up banking in Melbourne to be a butler in Singapore

We often hear stories about Singaporeans who migrate and settling in other countries, but what about those who choose to return home?

I was introduced to James Tan, 35, through a mutual friend and was immediately drawn to his affable personality, charm, and worldly outlook. Our conversations flowed effortlessly, and I soon discovered that he had just returned to Singapore permanently after spending over a decade living abroad — in Melbourne specifically.

Not only that, but James had traded a cushy banking job in Melbourne City for a role as a high-end butler at the iconic Raffles Hotel. That certainly piqued my curiosity.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, Melbourne was voted the 4th most liveable city in the world in 2024. (Singapore was 26th, for anyone wondering.) I'm a true-blue Singaporean, but I loved visiting Melbourne during my travels. I could easily see myself falling in love with the city if I'd stayed there for a while.

So, what motivated James to uproot his life Down Under to return to our Little Red Dot? Read on to find out about his emotional homecoming and life as a "migrant" returning home.

To Australia and back

Tell us about your migration story, how did you end up spending close to a decade living in Melbourne, and what made you decide to come back to Singapore?

The adventure Down Under started with my decision to pursue a university degree in Melbourne, Australia, right after National Service. I put my life in Singapore on hold, packed up in excitement, and left for Melbourne to begin my undergraduate studies in accounting.

I reconnected with my best friend of two decades, who had moved to Melbourne much earlier to study medicine, and quickly settled into the comfortable Melburnian lifestyle of brunches with a necessary flat white, weekend bushwalks and hikes around Greater Victoria, and the occasional drive along the Great Ocean Road or to Yarra Valley.

I lived in Melbourne — the "World's Most Liveable City" — for a good 12 years, and it was a gratifying season of personal growth. I enjoyed the challenge of independence, juggling work with a social life, and learning my way around the kitchen with recipes my mother sent from Singapore.

I found immense joy in preparing dishes like my mum's shepherd's pie — something I missed tremendously, as she always made trays of it for my siblings and me.

The turning point for me came when I realised that Covid had taken away three years, as I couldn't return to Singapore to see my family. I wanted to take back what was lost.

Dick Lee's lyrics from "Home" always resonated with me: "There's a place that will stay within me, wherever I may choose to go." I may have chosen Melbourne for its culture, liveability, and charm, but Singapore will always hold that special place.

As it says in Ecclesiastes 3, "There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens." I chose to return to Singapore for this season of life, confident that another season will soon unveil.

In your experience, how are Singaporean expats generally perceived overseas?

Singaporeans are truly a unique people. From young, we're ingrained to pursue excellence in everything we do. So, Singaporeans are generally perceived overseas as hardworking, disciplined, and well-educated.

Thanks to Singapore's reputation for high standards in business, education, finance, and governance, we're respected and admired for our strong work ethic and knowledge.

When I worked in a 5-star hotel in Melbourne, our concierge team was made up of three people — all Singaporeans! We operated as a high-functioning team, held ourselves to high standards, and enjoyed being the go-to people for all things Melbourne, like restaurant recommendations, city and wine tours. It was always a good day when all three of us were working — even long queues for city directions or restaurant bookings didn't feel so daunting.

What did you miss most about Singapore while you were away, and what have been some of the biggest changes since you've come home?

Definitely home-cooked meals with the family. My mother and domestic helper would always have all three meals prepared. I could enjoy my mum's cooking whenever I wanted — her extremely *sedap* Peranakan dishes like babi pongtay, ayam buah keluak, asam pedas ikan pari, and mee siam.

As Singaporeans, nothing speaks to our hearts like food! Being able to conveniently get cheap local fare like nasi lemak, roti prata, roast chicken rice, or Hokkien mee was something I missed in Melbourne. Even a bowl of curry laksa there costs at least AUD$18.50, so I must say, it's good to be home.

Returning after so many years, however, posed challenges. Coming back to Singapore's tropical humidity after Melbourne's climate required some adjustment. I'd gotten used to the cold (loved it, in fact) and initially found the heat unbearable, though I've since readjusted.

My social circles also changed. Some close friends from JC and NS grew distant, and there was a distinct sense of disconnection. It's a mix of nostalgia and loss, as time has created a gap that's hard to bridge. There's a tinge of sadness in recognising that, while we've grown, our paths no longer align. Understanding that change is part of the journey.

From banking to butlering

Switching from banking to being a butler is an interesting career move. What inspired you to switch professions?

There's a unique fulfilment in connecting with people and creating meaningful experiences. That's what working in banking and hospitality does! I've been able to transform ordinary interactions into moments of trust, understand people's needs, solve issues, and ultimately make someone's day.

Working in a bank in Australia allowed me to go beyond transactions — to guide customers to the best solutions while recognising their stories and backgrounds. Taking up the role of a Raffles Butler added an extra human element that keeps the work engaging and fresh.

At its best, the customer service industry fosters loyalty, builds relationships, and showcases the human touch in every interaction.

As a butler for the iconic Raffles Hotel (one of Singapore's National Monuments!), what's the most fulfilling aspect of your role?

Working as a Raffles Butler lets me create unique, memorable interactions with guests from around the world. Due to the hotel's legendary reputation, many guests arrive with high expectations, so we strive to deliver those unforgettable, curated moments.

From milestone birthdays to golden anniversaries, guests stay at Raffles to experience emotional luxury. It's about the little touches that elevate a guest's stay from good to great! It's more than a job — it's a calling. Visitors come as guests, leave as friends, and return as family.

Every day, I get to create tailored, unforgettable moments that honour the rich legacy of this amazing establishment — and I'm grateful that we managed to clinch #6 on The World's Best 50 Hotels list for 2024.

What's the most challenging part of your job, and what's the most rewarding?

The most challenging part is anticipating needs and staying adaptable. Every detail matters to the guests' experience, so we have to understand preferences, manage last-minute requests, and resolve issues with grace and compassion. Maintaining Raffles' standards while working behind the scenes can be demanding, but nothing a good foot reflexology session can't fix!

The most rewarding moments come from seeing the joy on guests' faces when they appreciate the special moments we've created for them. When they leave with fond memories, I know I've done my job well — and I look forward to doing it all over again when they return.

Food for thought, and links to National Service

Any advice for Singaporeans considering migrating or those abroad thinking of coming home?

Living abroad can seem daunting, and missing your family is inevitable — you'll miss your mum's cooking, dinners with your dad, and even your siblings' annoying habits. But you'll make friends who become family. Join clubs, arrange gatherings with other Singaporeans, and embrace the new life while staying connected to home.

Safety is also a consideration. Get acquainted with your city, learn your way around, and stay alert. Speak to locals to get insights into safe areas and enjoy the journey! You'll gain fresh perspectives and find a new appreciation for home.

For those coming home, there's beauty in reconnecting with all that Singapore has to offer. Don't delay if you feel it's time — take this as your sign!

Bonus question: What was your vocation in NS and how has it influenced your current role?

I was a Military Musician in the Singapore Armed Forces Band (SAF Band), playing clarinet during National Service.

The SAF Band performs at parades, the monthly Changing of Guard ceremony at the Istana, NDP, and military tattoos abroad, representing Singapore and the SAF.

Essentially, we are the first ones in and last ones out at every parade and ceremony as we provide musical accompaniment for the marching contingents. When we don our crisp white No.1 uniforms with red and gold accents, there's immense pride in setting the stage with our resounding tunes.

Recently, the SAF Central Band flew the Singapore flag high with an exhilarating performance at the Musikfest der Bundesweher, Germany's largest military tattoo.

The immense pride one gets from facing a thousand-strong audience, showcasing the professionalism and musical prowess of the SAF is unique to us musicians. It's about the image we bring to the international stage, so that people will know that we are among the best in the world.

You could say that in both roles — as a military musician and a Raffles Butler — the aim is to showcase Singapore's vibrancy by presenting our story and our shared identity as one united people, and we've successfully done that!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.