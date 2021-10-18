'He has stabilised her mentally': Insider shares why Kim Lim's friends approve of her fiance

Billionaire heiress and entrepreneur Kim Lim has said yes to marriage again. This comes after her divorce from ex-husband Kho Bin Kai in July 2019, after more than three years of marriage.

Kim is the founder of Illumia Therapeutics, Illumia Medical and Papilla Haircare, and has been spending most of her time over the last year growing her beauty empire.

In an Instagram post on Sept 30, Kim was hugging a man dressed in black, in what looks like an elaborate, dreamy proposal setting filled with white balloons and roses, reminding us of Kim Lim's fancy parties.

She wrote: "After one big big round (years) 🤣🤣🤣🤣 finally opened my eyes BIG BIG. YES TO YOU A THOUSAND TIMES OVER AND OVER AGAIN!"

In a follow-up post hours later on Oct 1, Kim shared more about the proposal.

Seems like her fiance pulled off a successful surprise proposal that involved intricate planning and coordination with Kim's friend Evon Chng and work partner Rebecca Lim. The occasion was "damn drama", according to Kim.

Congratulations and well wishes poured in from many celebs, including Zoe Tay, Fann Wong, Rebecca Lim, Jayley Woo and Felicia Chin. Kim's mysterious fiance also chimed in with a lovey dovey comment: "Love u mostest".

Screengrab/Instagram/@kimlimhl

So, who's the man?

For now, the identity of Kim's fiance has not been revealed, though his currently-private Instagram account (@waleoweh) has been tagged, with his name appearing as "LL".

According to a source who's close to Kim and doesn't wish to be named, the couple has known each other for a few years, and have many mutual friends.

The source shared that "he was always there and caring for her".

"He is very stable and mature, very different from all others she has met. All of us good friends and staff approve of him very much, and find that he will be able to take care of her psychologically and in every other way."

In light of Kim's mental health issues (she's diagnosed with borderline personality disorder), the source shared that Kim's fiance has helped her stay grounded.

"He has stabilised her mentally. He really cares for her, and he is very patient too."

Considering how Kim openly declared her "newly single" status in August 2021, disclosing that she had her fair share of "relationship problems" and her love life was "a little rocky" at that point, we are surprised by the quick turn of events in the last few months, leading her to say yes to someone "a thousand times over and over again".

The source said about Kim: "She feels she is the luckiest girl. She can't believe someone so good still exists."

We are so happy for Kim, and can't wait to hear about the upcoming wedding. Congrats Kim!

This article was first published in Her World Online.