He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop

This week, Le En brings Marcus on a date(?) to Kyuu to give their omakase menu a taste test! Expect overflowing ikura, fresh sashimi and seafood galore!

With the number of famed Japanese restaurants dotting our tiny island, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Singaporean who doesn't enjoy the cuisine.

From freshly-sliced raw sashimi to deep-fried crackling tempura, there's bound to be some aspect of Japanese food that'd please even the pickiest of eaters.

On this week's episode of Get Out!!, our hosts Le En and Marcus explore the lesser-known robatayaki (or robata for short), where food is cooked over hot charcoal.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

This style originated centuries ago from Japanese fishermen who would gather around a stone hearth, using wooden oars from their boat to serve seafood grilled over hot coal.

One restaurant that's doing a modern take on this "high-SES yong tau foo" (as Le En cheekily calls it), is Kyuu by Shunsui, a sister restaurant of Kappo Shunsui, which was awarded Michelin Tokyo Guide's Bib Gourmand from 2015 to 2017.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Open since 2017, Kyuu's sleek robata counter takes centre stage in the kitchen, where the freshest meat, seafood and vegetables are seared over charcoal and imbued with a smoky flavour.

The star of their omakase menu (from $129++) without a doubt is the eye-catching ikura rice, where Head Chef Takamasa Suzuki would heap spoonfuls of salmon roe onto the bowl, until diners beg him to stop.

The overflowing ikura rice in the omakase menu (from $129++).

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Wondering what else on the menu is worth your time, money and calories? Watch to find out more!

Where: Kyuu by Shunsui

Address: 29 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089136, +65 6221 7098

