Get Out!! KYUU serves overflowing ikura bowls!

This week, Le En brings Marcus on a date(?) to KYUU to give their omakase menu a taste test! Expect overflowing ikura, fresh sashimi and seafood galore! #KYUUbyShunsui #Robatayaki #IkuraBowl

Posted by AsiaOne on Thursday, October 10, 2019

He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop

Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

Get Out!! is a bi-weekly video series where our hosts go out and discover new things around Singapore.

This week, Le En brings Marcus on a date(?) to Kyuu to give their omakase menu a taste test! Expect overflowing ikura, fresh sashimi and seafood galore!

With the number of famed Japanese restaurants dotting our tiny island, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Singaporean who doesn't enjoy the cuisine.

From freshly-sliced raw sashimi to deep-fried crackling tempura, there's bound to be some aspect of Japanese food that'd please even the pickiest of eaters.

On this week's episode of Get Out!!, our hosts Le En and Marcus explore the lesser-known robatayaki (or robata for short), where food is cooked over hot charcoal.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

This style originated centuries ago from Japanese fishermen who would gather around a stone hearth, using wooden oars from their boat to serve seafood grilled over hot coal.

One restaurant that's doing a modern take on this "high-SES yong tau foo" (as Le En cheekily calls it), is Kyuu by Shunsui, a sister restaurant of Kappo Shunsui, which was awarded Michelin Tokyo Guide's Bib Gourmand from 2015 to 2017.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Open since 2017, Kyuu's sleek robata counter takes centre stage in the kitchen, where the freshest meat, seafood and vegetables are seared over charcoal and imbued with a smoky flavour.

The star of their omakase menu (from $129++) without a doubt is the eye-catching ikura rice, where Head Chef Takamasa Suzuki would heap spoonfuls of salmon roe onto the bowl, until diners beg him to stop.

The overflowing ikura rice in the omakase menu (from $129++).
PHOTO: AsiaOne 

Wondering what else on the menu is worth your time, money and calories? Watch to find out more!

Where: Kyuu by Shunsui
Address: 29 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089136, +65 6221 7098

READ ALSO: We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about
Get Out japanese food

TRENDING

Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, 48, sends fans into frenzy after announcing &#039;engagement&#039; in video
Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, 48, sends fans into frenzy after announcing 'engagement' in video
Keen-eyed recruiter catches man lip-synching to another voice during Skype interview
Keen-eyed recruiter catches man lip-synching to another voice during Skype interview
Singapore part of five-nation ASEAN bid for 2034 World Cup
Singapore bids to host World Cup with neighbours
Tanglin actress Roz Pho fined $1,750 for drink driving
Tanglin actress Roz Pho fined $1,750 for drink driving
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here&#039;s how he did it
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here's how he did it
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay

LIFESTYLE

Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore&#039;s ultimate bargain heaven
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore's ultimate bargain heaven
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren't the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue

SERVICES