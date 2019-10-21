"He needs to apologise first!" Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships

Jesseca Liu (left) & Jade Seah (right).
PHOTO: Screengrab from video/Her World Online
Michelle Lee
Her World Online

Actress Jesseca Liu's secret to ending a couple's tiff?

"He needs to apologise first!" (We're quite sure she kids.)

In the second part of our video series with Jesseca Liu and Jade Seah (watch the first in the link below!), they share more about managing relationships, and here's the main takeaway we've gotten:

This video was produced for Her World Brides.

CONSISTENCY

Just because you've tied the knot doesn't mean you should stop putting in the effort.

Whatever you've done before the wedding (like planning little surprises, or putting in extra thought to do something for them, just because), should be continued throughout your marriage.

Of course, you can 'downgrade' a little, as Jesseca puts it, but it's the little gestures that matter over the long term and keep the romance alive.

"Jeremy still continues to send me flowers every now and then," adds Jesseca, who admits she also found herself scaling back on doing the things she used to do for him.

ON WEDDING PREP

And when it comes to minimising disagreements while planning for the big day?

"Hire a wedding planner."

This article was first published in Her World Online. 

