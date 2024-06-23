'He retained his agency and independence till the very end': Sim Lim Tower ice cream cart hawker dies aged 92

Ice cream cart hawker Ng Teak Boon, who frequently set up shop outside Sim Lim Tower, died on Friday (June 21) at the age of 92.

His death was announced by Facebook user Melvin Chew in the group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 on Saturday evening.

"Sad to announce the passing of Sim Lim ice cream uncle Ah Boon last night,'' Chew wrote, adding that Ng would be cremated that evening and he would be dropping by to pay his last respects.

"Two weeks ago, I saw him at Jalan Besar hawker centre. I talked to him and passed some money to him… RIP Uncle Boon."

Later that evening, Chew also did a Facebook livestream from Mandai Crematorium, where Ng's coffin was pushed into the service hall. He was given a Buddhist rite, before he was cremated at 7.30pm.

Facebook group Happy People Helping People Community also paid tribute to Ng in a separate post on the same day.

They said that the costs of Ng's funeral and cremation services were covered by his nephew and his caregiver's family.

"As requested by his family, we urge the public not to respond to any funeral donation call from any individual group or organisation," the group wrote, thanking everyone who had assisted in Ng's well-being over the years.

Ng had sold ice-cream for decades outside Sim Lim Tower. Patrons noticed that he started his business as early as 7.15am.

Facebook group Death Kopitiam Singapore wrote in a post on June 22 that Ng, also known affectionately as Ah Boon or Uncle Ng, lived in a sparsely furnished rental flat, which was often infested with bed bugs. He was reportedly estranged from his wife and children.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he had to stop work and was assisted by the community. However, the fiercely independent man went right back to work after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Like many elderly who were still working beyond their retirement age in Singapore, Ng reportedly once said in an interview that he would be willing to do so until he was 106.

"He retained his agency and independence, till the very end of his life," the post read.

In 2022, Ng was hospitalised for fractured ribs after suffering a fall and returned to business two weeks after he was discharged. He became physically weak after that and was hospitalised again a few days before his death.

