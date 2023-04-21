He started with just seeds: Graphic designer unveils $2,000 'Gardens by the Way' along his HDB corridor

Most Singaporeans might not have a backyard but that doesn't stop them from adding greenery to their living spaces.

While it's common to see HDB corridors lined up with potted plants, one resident decided to take it up a notch.

Graphic designer Chris Chew, 29, shared his collection of plants in a post on the Facebook gardening group Home Gardening Singapore on April 11. Looking like the dense jungles straight out of Jumanji, the HDB corridor wall has been taken over by lush foliage, which is tended by him and his dad.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Chris shares with us that it took him two to three years to create the lush set-up, which he refers to as "Gardens by the Way".

The making of "Gardens by the Way"

PHOTO: Chris Chew

He and his family work together to care for the plants. "We try to avoid watering the plants in the morning to avoid obstructing the corridor," says the 29-year-old. Instead, they do it only at night when footfall tends to be low.

As a designer, Chris taps into his creativity to create the beautiful and harmonious space. "I consider factors such as colour, texture, form and composition," says Chris when selecting the plants for his garden.

He grows a variety of plants, including Variegated Crepe Jasmine, Dragon Bone Tree, Variegated Monstera and Philodendron Tortum. The cost of the plants is not cheap either as Chris mentioned that they cost a total of around $1,500 to $2,000.

A Variegated Monstera can easily sell in the hundreds and Philodendron Tortum is close to $100.

He also uses his design sense to create a cohesive garden layout. It's all about the little details. For instance, he keeps his thorny plants at a higher tier to avoid injuring people.

His neighbours have been very supportive of the garden. "They trust us to keep it clean and tidy," he shares. He sweeps the corridor regularly and avoids overwatering the plants.

PHOTO: Chris Chew

And to make sure the plants don't outgrow the space, he prunes them regularly. "It is important to keep the space clean and spacious enough for emergency access," says Chris.

His love for plants started when he received seed packets from the National Parks Board in 2020 as part of the Gardening with Edibles initiative.

After having a hand in growing an edible garden, he nurtured his green thumb by growing a variety of plants. It's safe to say his gardening journey is a success as it's not an easy feat to keep all these exotic plants not only alive but flourishing.

All love for his urban jungle

His Facebook post was well received, with netizens applauding his gardening skills.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Home Gardening Singapore

Some were impressed by his neat layout of the plants in the garden. One even expressed interest in visiting the garden to learn more about the set-up.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Home Gardening Singapore

Gardening tips

If you are looking to start your own garden, then Chris has some green tips for you.

Start small, that's what Chris suggests. He implores anyone interested in keeping plants to do their research.

"Learn about the needs of the specific plants you want to grow, such as how much sunlight, water and nutrients they require," he shares.

He also recommends connecting with other plant parents.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help or advice from more experienced gardeners through Facebook groups or through the sellers from whom you have gotten your plants!"

