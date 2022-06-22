Heading to Mecca for Haj? Here's how to register for the pilgrimage online

Aspiring Hajj pilgrims from Europe, America and Australia intending to participate in the annual Hajj pilgrimage must now apply through a newly launched government website called Motawif.

For those looking to learn more about the Hajj registration process from the above-mentioned territories, here’s all you need to know about the Motawif platform.

What is the Motawif platform?

The Motawif platform is the exclusive online platform authorised by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to offer Hajj services to Muslims in Europe, America, and Australia. The online platform allows pilgrims from the specified countries to register for the Hajj pilgrimage electronically.

The recent move by the Saudi authorities effectively abolishes the role of travel agencies in registering, booking and paying for Hajj packages, accommodation and permits.

When is the Motawif Hajj 2022 registration period?

The registration period for this year’s Hajj season took place from June 10 to 12, 2022. Please note that the online registration platform for pilgrims from Europe, the USA, and Australia for Hajj 2022 e-draw has now been closed.

How do I register on the Motawif platform?

Generally speaking, those residing in Europe, America, and Australia who are interested in performing the Hajj must register their interest through the Motawif platform. All successful registrants will then be eligible to take part in the ‘Hajj automated lottery.’

Those who are fortunate enough to have been selected may proceed to book and purchase their transport and accommodation packages directly with the Saudi government through the Motawif portal.

To guarantee a smooth booking experience, we have created this explainer video that will walk you step by step through application submission.



Do not hesitate to contact our care team if you have any questions.https://t.co/eyNkRKmdyj#Motawif #Hajj #Hajj2022 #Hajj1443 pic.twitter.com/wcRpEaFBMy — Motawif_sa (@Motawif_SA) June 12, 2022

To register for Hajj on the Motawif platform, please follow the steps below.

Visit the Motawif platform at motawif.com.sa

Select your country of residence along with the number of guests. Note that one application may include up to nine guests

Click on ‘view details’ to learn about the different available Hajj packages

Click on the ‘register’ button and enter your details

Details requested include your mobile number and email address. A one-time password will be sent to verify your mobile number and email address

Fill in the required passenger information, including your nationality and your passport information page. You will also need to upload your photo and Covid-19 vaccination details

If you are a resident of the country you’re applying from, you need to upload a copy of your residence permit/documentation

Repeat this process for each person in your group

You will then be notified of the result of the draw at the specified date

Motawif Hajj draw 2022

The Motawif Hajj draw 2022 commenced on June 13. Notification of successful application and registration of Hajj took place on June 15, 2022. Successful pilgrims are now able to select their preferred Hajj package and process payments.

This year’s Hajj will have a limited number of pilgrims to ensure the safety of everyone. Thus in a spirit of fairness, a ‘first come first serve’ approach is considered not ideal in catering to the many aspiring pilgrims looking to participate in the Hajj.

Motawif Hajj packages

To learn more about the available Motawif Hajj packages 2022, the Motawif representatives are available 24/7 to address any queries you may have.

You can email Motawif at care@motawif.com.sa or call them at the following:

France: Landline number 0033 (0)1 83 90 99 13

UK: Landline number 0044 20 3814 3314 US: Toll-Free number 001 833 27 12 112

KSA: Toll-free number 800 89 12 027

This article was first published in Wego.