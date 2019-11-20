Health screening in Singapore - how much does a comprehensive health screening cost?

PHOTO: Pixabay
Joanne Poh
MoneySmart

Just about every Singaporean knows about the importance of health screenings. After all, catching a serious ailment too late could mean death or huge medical bills. But how much do you really know about health screenings and how much they cost in Singapore? Here’s the low down.

 

PRICE LIST: HEALTH SCREENING PACKAGES IN SINGAPORE

As it turns out, the cost of health screenings in Singapore can vary… quite wildly, actually. Here are some health screening prices compiled from a mix of public hospitals, private hospitals and private clinics. (We took the cheapest health screening package from each provider.)

Healthcare provider Health screening package Cost
Central Clinic Basic Package $48
Raffles Medical Raffles Basic $74.90
Ng Teng Fong Hospital Essential Package $88
Khoo Teck Puat Hospital Essential Health Package $98
Mount Alvernia Hospital Basic 120 $131.60
LifeScan Medical Centre General Health Screening $180
Tan Tock Seng Hospital Core Screening Package $200
National University Hospital Basic Screening $260
Sata CommHealth Lite $275
Thomson Wellth Clinic Lite $310.50
Farrer Park Hospital HealthTrack Regular $350
Healthway Medical Classic Package $350
Changi General Hospital Core Health Screening $360
Parkway East Hospital Essential Package $438 / $468
Fullerton Health Live Fuller Premium $500.76

As you can see from this snapshot, a health screening needn’t necessarily be expensive. But, cheaper health screenings tend to have much fewer lab tests and thus might not be as effective at catching diseases.

Ultimately, you should look at what’s in each package and decide if the price is worth it.

DO POLYCLINICS OFFER HEALTH SCREENINGS?

You’ll notice that polyclinics are conspicuously absent from the list of health screening packages above. That’s because polyclinics do NOT offer comprehensive health screenings — they only provide health screenings for specific diseases (e.g. diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol).

So you can’t waltz into the nearest polyclinic with no symptoms and ask for a full body check-up. You can, however, request specific screenings for diseases you might be prone to, due to lifestyle or genetics.

If you’re a Singaporean, you can also get super cheap health screenings at GP clinics under the Health Promotion Board’s Screen for Life programme. Depending on what card you hold, you’ll pay no more than $5 for each screening:

Eligibility Cost of health screening
Eligible Singapore Citizens / CHAS (Green) $5
CHAS (Blue) / CHAS (Orange) $2
Merdeka Generation $2
Pioneer Generation Free

Again, these are for specific diseases only, not a full-body check-up. Which subsidised health screenings you can go for depend on your age and sex:

Age group Screen for Life health screenings
25 years & up (female) Cervical cancer
40 years & up High blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, high blood cholesterol, cervical cancer
50 years & up All of the above + breast cancer, colorectal cancer

The fee includes necessary screening tests and one follow-up consultation. Singapore PRs are not eligible for these heavy subsidies, but they can get cheaper rates for certain screenings (e.g. $10 for blood cholesterol test) at CHAS clinics.

HOW MUCH DO HEALTH SCREENINGS COST AT PUBLIC HOSPITALS?

So how much does it actually cost to get a comprehensive health screening that checks for everything, not just 1 or 2 diseases?

Most Singaporeans have a lot of faith in public healthcare, so for important procedures like a health screening, many would prefer to go to a public hospital.

However, health screenings are not subsidised because you can’t get a referral from a polyclinic or from A&E. So, they’re not necessarily cheaper than a private clinic. 

Furthermore, the prices of health screening packages (as well as the component tests in each health screening) vary a lot from one public hospital to another.

Public hospital Health screening package Cost
Ng Teng Fong Hospital Essential Package $88
Khoo Teck Puat Hospital Essential Health Package $98
Tan Tock Seng Hospital Core Screening Package $200
National University Hospital Basic Screening $260
Changi General Hospital Core Health Screening $360

Note: Singapore General Hospital does not have published prices; call to enquire. KK Hospital does not offer health screening packages anymore. 

HOW MUCH DO HEALTH SCREENINGS COST AT PRIVATE HOSPITALS?

Although private hospitals tend to be much pricier than public hospitals in Singapore, there’s a big range in prices when it comes to health screenings. Therefore, private hospital screenings aren’t necessarily more expensive — it depends on what tests you want to include.

As a general rule, private hospital tend to offer packages with more exhaustive lists of tests and screening procedures. That said, basic health screening packages do exist (and at fairly competitive prices too).

Private hospital Health screening package Cost
Raffles Medical Raffles Basic $74.90
Mount Alvernia Hospital Basic 120 $131.60
Farrer Park Hospital HealthTrack Regular $350
Parkway East Hospital Essential Package $438 / $468

HOW MUCH DO HEALTH SCREENINGS COST AT PRIVATE CLINICS?

If you thought there was a lot of price variation among the hospitals, wait till you see what it’s like with the clinics. Due to the intense competition, it’s possible to find super cheap health screening packages (under $50!) at a clinic. At the same time, prices can also go up to $300.

Here’s a small sampling of clinics in Singapore to show you the variation in prices:

Healthcare provider Health screening package Cost
Central Clinic Basic Package $48
LifeScan Medical Centre General Health Screening $180
Sata CommHealth Lite $275
Thomson Wellth Clinic Lite $310.50
Healthway Medical Classic Package $350
Fullerton Health Live Fuller Premium $500.76

WHICH IS THE CHEAPEST HEALTH SCREENING IN SINGAPORE?

Our brief survey of the health screening options in Singapore shows that there’s a massive range of prices AND huge differences in what the packages entail.

As we’ve shown, private does NOT necessarily mean more expensive than public when it comes to health screening prices.

The cheapest health screening we found turned out to be the $48 Basic Package at Central Clinic.

But clinics are generally less recognised than big brand names like Raffles Medical and Tan Tock Seng Hospital, so make sure you’re comfortable with that. On the other hand, you might get more personalised service if it’s with, say, your family doctor.

Generally, the more tests a package has, the more expensive it is. Provided you’re still young and healthy, and not genetically predisposed to certain disorders, you may want to opt for one of the super basic health screenings without all the bells and whistles.

However, you’ll probably want to discuss the options with your regular doctor before you commit to a screening, just in case there’s something you didn’t think to look out for.

CAN YOU PAY FOR HEALTH SCREENINGS WITH MEDISAVE?

As you can see, going for a comprehensive health screening is not cheap. Unfortunately, you can’t offset general health screenings with Medisave.

Medisave can only be used for a limited range of specific screenings, such as mammograms and colonoscopies. If you already have a chronic disease like diabetes or hypertension, you might be able to make claims for screening as part of outpatient treatment.

WHAT GOES INTO A BASIC HEALTH SCREENING PACKAGE?Types of Health Screening packages

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Health screenings can either be specific or general. If you suspect or are at risk for a specific ailment (say a hereditary disease), most clinics and hospitals have a full list of screening procedures for various ailments which you can pick and choose from.

But if you’ve got nothing in particular in mind, you can go for a general health screening, often known as a comprehensive health screening. This comprises a physical check-up and several medical tests to screen for common conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

4 Basic Components of a Health Screening Package

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Every basic health screening package should entail these 4 components, at minimum.

  • Medical health assessment: A chat with your doctor to assess your medical history and lifestyle and identify any potential risks you might have.
  • Physical examination: The doctor should take your height and weight, measure your BMI and check your vision.
  • Blood glucose test: A blood sample is taken after fasting, to test for diabetes.
  • Cholesterol (lipid) test: A test for high cholesterol and heart-related diseases, taken after fasting.

Individual hospitals may offer other medical tests in their basic health screening packages. So apart from checking the price, you also need to know what exactly is in the package. Common add-ons include…

  • Blood pressure test: The doctor takes your blood pressure to check for hypertension (high blood pressure).
  • Urine analysis: Your pee is examined as an indicator of your overall health and proper kidney function.
  • Full blood count: A blood sample is examined to determine if you have anaemia.
  • ECG (electrocardiogram): Using electrodes placed on your skin, this test records your heart activity and checks for heart conditions.

Some hospitals or clinics will also let you choose some add-ons to your package at a fee, which you should consider if there are particular conditions you are worried about or predisposed to.

HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU GO FOR A HEALTH SCREENING?

Going for health screenings is important as you’ll want to detect diseases as soon as possible — early detection generally makes treatment more effective.

How often should you get your health screened?

PHOTO: MoneySmart

The necessity of a comprehensive health screening really depends on your age, health and family history. When in doubt, ask your doctor what he would recommend.

When you’re young, you won’t need to undergo it every single year. In fact, certain types of screening like mammograms and x-rays can actually be harmful and should not be overdone.

However, after you reach a certain age — and this threshold varies from person to person — annual comprehensive health screenings are a good idea. Your doctor should be able to advise you on what to get screened for and at what age depending on your health and family history.

Don’t be too put off by the prices of screening packages. Not going for a screening and falling sick as a result could end up costing you a lot more in the long run, so when you reach a certain age you definitely want to consider going for a comprehensive health screening more regularly.

Comparing Public and Private Hospitals

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Health Screening in Singapore

PHOTO: MoneySmart

This article was first published in MoneySmart.

More about
Health Tips Hospitals

TRENDING

Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Homebuyers in China were promised &#039;park views&#039;... the property company built a plastic lake
Homebuyers in China were promised 'park views'... the property company built a plastic lake
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban

SERVICES