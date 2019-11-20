Health screening in Singapore - how much does a comprehensive health screening cost?

Just about every Singaporean knows about the importance of health screenings. After all, catching a serious ailment too late could mean death or huge medical bills. But how much do you really know about health screenings and how much they cost in Singapore? Here’s the low down.

PRICE LIST: HEALTH SCREENING PACKAGES IN SINGAPORE

As it turns out, the cost of health screenings in Singapore can vary… quite wildly, actually. Here are some health screening prices compiled from a mix of public hospitals, private hospitals and private clinics. (We took the cheapest health screening package from each provider.)

As you can see from this snapshot, a health screening needn’t necessarily be expensive. But, cheaper health screenings tend to have much fewer lab tests and thus might not be as effective at catching diseases.

Ultimately, you should look at what’s in each package and decide if the price is worth it.

DO POLYCLINICS OFFER HEALTH SCREENINGS?

You’ll notice that polyclinics are conspicuously absent from the list of health screening packages above. That’s because polyclinics do NOT offer comprehensive health screenings — they only provide health screenings for specific diseases (e.g. diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol).

So you can’t waltz into the nearest polyclinic with no symptoms and ask for a full body check-up. You can, however, request specific screenings for diseases you might be prone to, due to lifestyle or genetics.

If you’re a Singaporean, you can also get super cheap health screenings at GP clinics under the Health Promotion Board’s Screen for Life programme. Depending on what card you hold, you’ll pay no more than $5 for each screening:

Eligibility Cost of health screening Eligible Singapore Citizens / CHAS (Green) $5 CHAS (Blue) / CHAS (Orange) $2 Merdeka Generation $2 Pioneer Generation Free

Again, these are for specific diseases only, not a full-body check-up. Which subsidised health screenings you can go for depend on your age and sex:

Age group Screen for Life health screenings 25 years & up (female) Cervical cancer 40 years & up High blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, high blood cholesterol, cervical cancer 50 years & up All of the above + breast cancer, colorectal cancer

The fee includes necessary screening tests and one follow-up consultation. Singapore PRs are not eligible for these heavy subsidies, but they can get cheaper rates for certain screenings (e.g. $10 for blood cholesterol test) at CHAS clinics.

HOW MUCH DO HEALTH SCREENINGS COST AT PUBLIC HOSPITALS?

So how much does it actually cost to get a comprehensive health screening that checks for everything, not just 1 or 2 diseases?

Most Singaporeans have a lot of faith in public healthcare, so for important procedures like a health screening, many would prefer to go to a public hospital.

However, health screenings are not subsidised because you can’t get a referral from a polyclinic or from A&E. So, they’re not necessarily cheaper than a private clinic.

Furthermore, the prices of health screening packages (as well as the component tests in each health screening) vary a lot from one public hospital to another.

Note: Singapore General Hospital does not have published prices; call to enquire. KK Hospital does not offer health screening packages anymore.

HOW MUCH DO HEALTH SCREENINGS COST AT PRIVATE HOSPITALS?

Although private hospitals tend to be much pricier than public hospitals in Singapore, there’s a big range in prices when it comes to health screenings. Therefore, private hospital screenings aren’t necessarily more expensive — it depends on what tests you want to include.

As a general rule, private hospital tend to offer packages with more exhaustive lists of tests and screening procedures. That said, basic health screening packages do exist (and at fairly competitive prices too).

Private hospital Health screening package Cost Raffles Medical Raffles Basic $74.90 Mount Alvernia Hospital Basic 120 $131.60 Farrer Park Hospital HealthTrack Regular $350 Parkway East Hospital Essential Package $438 / $468

HOW MUCH DO HEALTH SCREENINGS COST AT PRIVATE CLINICS?

If you thought there was a lot of price variation among the hospitals, wait till you see what it’s like with the clinics. Due to the intense competition, it’s possible to find super cheap health screening packages (under $50!) at a clinic. At the same time, prices can also go up to $300.

Here’s a small sampling of clinics in Singapore to show you the variation in prices:

WHICH IS THE CHEAPEST HEALTH SCREENING IN SINGAPORE?

Our brief survey of the health screening options in Singapore shows that there’s a massive range of prices AND huge differences in what the packages entail.

As we’ve shown, private does NOT necessarily mean more expensive than public when it comes to health screening prices.

The cheapest health screening we found turned out to be the $48 Basic Package at Central Clinic.