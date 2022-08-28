Health screenings every woman should know and have

In a fast-paced world, where women are often stuck between career opportunities and family obligations, self-care is often reduced to scented candles and face masks. But honestly, if you’re looking to truly treating your body like a temple, you have to add your yearly health screenings, dentist appointments and eye exams to your to-do list.

Lost on where to start? Fret not, we’ve got you covered.

Pap smears and HPV vaccines

Cervical cancer is the tenth most common female cancer in Singapore, and every year, more than 200 women are diagnosed with it. The good news? This cancer is highly preventable through active screening, such as pap smears and human papillomavirus (HPV) tests, as well as HPV vaccines. Mostly painless, doctors during these tests will scrape cells from the surface of the cervix for vaginal examination. The preventative HPV vaccine is administered in three dosses spread over a six-month period. In Singapore, sexually active women between the ages of 21 to 69 are recommended to go for regular screening every 3 to 5 years.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) tests

With symptoms often undetected, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) have also made it to the top of our list. Sexually active women, especially those with multiple partners, are advised to go for gonorrhoea and chlamydia screenings every year. Furthermore, depending on your lifestyle and medical history, your doctor may also advise you to tested for other diseases such as syphilis and HIV, as well as other infections.

High blood pressure

Though not directly linked to gender, high blood pressure is often common in women, (no) thanks to bodily changes like pregnancy, ingesting birth control, and menopause. These can all increase the risk of developing high blood pressure. Left untreated, the condition can play host a mountain of health problems like heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, atherosclerosis, dementia, and more. Therefore, it’s probably a good idea to get your blood pressure checked at least once a year.

Breast exams and mammogram

A self-done breast examination goes a long way in detecting and preventing breast cancer before it spreads. To have an inkling of what to look for, doctors suggest going for a clinical breast examination, so that your physical can explain how to examine yourself at home. Once women hit the 40-year old mark, it is also strongly advised to have a full mammogram done. However, if breast cancer is apparent in your genetic heredity, your doctor may recommend to start your breast screenings earlier.

Colorectal cancer screening

As the most common cancer in males and the second most common cancer in females in Singapore, colorectal cancer is definitely not something to be taken lightly. This cancer affects the colon (the main part of the large intestine) and the rectum. Health examinations for colorectal cancer include the faecal immunochemical test (FIT) and colonoscopy, which can help to identify and remove precancerous polyps or early cancers. This screening is usually advised for person aged 50 and up, and to be performed annually thereon.

Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Tests

With an aging population, osteoporosis is not only becoming an issue in Singapore, but also across the rest of Asia. The condition is known to cause the thinning and weakening of bones which can commonly cause fractures in the hip, spine and wrist. This is tackled with a Bone Mineral Density scan, which uses an X-ray to measure the bone mass, calcium and minerals in a segment of bone. This test is recommended for women who are over 50 years old, experiencing menopause or your ovaries have been removed, and if you are breastfeeding.

Self-checks

It is understandable that going to health screening and doctor consultations is not always possible, so the best solution is to take care of yourself, have an active lifestyle and pay attention to your bodily needs. This includes giving yourself skin checks, looking out for vaginal discharges, and heading to a dermatologist or doctor when you observe something irregular.