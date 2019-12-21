Healthier kids' meals in Singapore: 12 best places to go

1. CEDELE AT WHEELOCK PLACE

Popular for its clean food philosophy, Cedele's revamped Wheelock Place outlet now has more vegan dishes than ever.

They make up a third of its new menu and include the Portobello Pumpkin Risotto ($19), Beetroot Avocado Burger ($17) and Cauliflower 2-Ways ($22).

Other must-tries include the hearty Sunshine Fish & Prawn Pilaf Rice Bowl ($25), which is big enough to share with your kid, and Black Pepper Crab Pasta ($21).

The kids' menu features healthier versions of kiddie favourites. The Egg Fried Rice, for instance, uses basmati rice for lower GI, and the pastas include wholemeal versions.

Prices range from $10 to $11 and include a cookie and a choice of drink.

There's now also artisanal kombucha drinks from local start-up, Kombynation Co, and a retail section with goodies from its in-house bakery and like-minded partners.

2. PREGO

This revamped restaurant has a swanky new interior, which the little ones will love because of the vintage blue Fiat sitting prettily for #ootd snaps.

Head chef Mauro Sanna has crafted a menu of fresh and hearty Italian classics the whole family can tuck into; the must-tries include the angel hair pasta with Maine lobster and the grilled spring chicken.

The kids' menu is extensive, with nine mains (from $12++), a soup and two choices of dessert.

Prego is at Level 1, Fairmont Singapore, tel: 6431-6156

3. SUMMERLONG

Grilled chicken breast, served with fresh watercress salad and fries ($14, pictured), wasn't what our kid would typically order, but we urged him to give it a go.

He almost polished off his plate - the tender meat was flavourful, with herb seasoning.

It's one of Summerlong's offerings on its new kids' menu, which has nutrition in mind. There are still comfort choices, though, such as macaroni and cheese ($12).

This Mediterranean restaurant offers plenty of grilled items that are great for family sharing. We tried three: Lamb rump on kale and romaine salad ($32), whole squid ($28) and barramundi served with mixed grains ($32) - and all were good.

There's no air-conditioning here to go with its riverside vibe, so choose a breezy day and enjoy an after-meal stroll by the river at Robertson Quay.

4. TRAPIZZA

If you're at Sentosa, don't miss this casual Italian eatery by Siloso Beach.

You'll love the thin-crust, wood-fired pizzas (from $22) here, but don't miss the mains, too. Go for the grilled lamb rack ($30.80) and oven-baked sea bream ($33).

For your kids, treat them to the Build Your Own Bento set ($18) that's presented in a cool "car". They get to choose one of each: a pasta, pizza, healthy side of corn, fruit or salad, as well as a drink.

It's open for breakfast, too, on weekends from 9am to 11am.

5. BEACH ROAD KITCHEN

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach Hotel's all-day dining venue has upped the ante of kid-friendly experiences for families.

Sunday brunches ($59/child; six years and under dine for free) at the all-day dining restaurant now include DIY soft-serve ice cream, balloon sculpting, face painting as well as chef-led activities.

Aspiring chefs and gourmets can have their hand at making their own wood-fired pizza.

We love the Truffle Mushroom flavour but, chances are, the kids will want the Banana Pizza with vanilla cream, chocolate and sliced bananas all to themselves.

6. VEGANBURG

If your family is vegetarian, or you're just looking to cut down on your kids' meat consumption for health reasons, you'll find some delicious options at this plant-based burger joint.

Veganburg specialises in handcrafted, GMO-free and cholesterol-free burgers made from plant-based patties and, whenever possible, seasonal, organic and locally sourced ingredients like potatoes, mushrooms, avocado and broccoli.

In addition to burgers, you will also find chik'n nuggets, hot dogs, smoked franks, soup and fries - all vegan - on the menu.

Kids aged 12 and below can order the mini meal ($8.80), which comes with a mini burger, a platter of fries and broccoli, two Oreo cookies, a drink, and a sticker pack.

Each mini burger, also available a-la-carte for $4.90, contains a crispy veggie protein patty, eggless mayonnaise, lettuce, and fibre-rich buns made from quinoa, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and barley.

7. CAFE MELBA

This casual eatery combines the flavours of Melbourne and Asia - the food is wholesome and hearty. Fusion dishes include kaya tart and chilli crab pizza, but you will also find cafe classics like eggs benedict and the Reuben sandwich.

The chefs boast impressive backgrounds: Executive chef Kacey Whaitiri-Roberts, for instance, has worked alongside Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay.

As well as a mouth-watering menu, the Goodman Arts Centre branch also offers an art-and-craft event for kids every first Saturday of the month; a kids' bouncy castle, which is available every day; and a kids-eat-free deal every Monday (parents have to purchase a main meal to enjoy this deal).

The outlet at Mediapolis has a bouncy castle on weekends and public holidays, and games like tic-tac-toe every day of the week.

The kids' set meal includes fruit juice or plain milk, ice cream and a main dish such as beef Bolognese pasta and Hawaiian pizza. But if you're after something healthier for your little ones, try the pan-seared fish and chips. All kids' set meals are priced at $16.

8. CARROTSTICKS & CRAVINGS

Located in the idyllic Dempsey area, this cafe is the brainchild of Melbourne expat and mum, Terri-Anne Leske, who also runs cooking classes and has written a number of cookbooks.

The menu is packed with healthy options for diners of all ages, like fibre- and nutrient-rich grain bowls, salads, wraps, and even wholesome snacks and desserts.

Grab a table outside so your little ones have some space to run around and play.

Breakfast and brunch items dominate the kids' menu.

Junior can pick from nutritious dishes and sweet treats like scrambled eggs served with sourdough toast; a mini acai bowl; toast with smashed avocado and feta cheese; a kids' sized salad; coconut water and fresh fruit popsicles; and banana smoothie chocolate-chip popsicles.

The cafe also sells a range of healthy nut-free school snacks. Menu items are priced at around $10 each.

9. JAMIE'S ITALIAN

Founded in 2008 by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and his Italian mentor, chef Gennaro Contaldo, the Jamie's Italian chain of restaurants has expanded from UK to other parts of the world.

The food is rustic and comforting, and inspired by Oliver's visits to Italy and Contaldo's childhood on Italy's Amalfi coast.

You can expect freshly made pastas with vibrant sauces, hand-stretched pizzas with delicious toppings, free-range meats and sustainable seafood, and classic Italian desserts. Vegetarian and vegan options are available.

The kids' menu includes dishes like fantastic fish stew, made with sustainably caught fish, Jamie's seven-veg sauce, potato dumplings, peas, basil and lemon.

The five-a-day picnic box contains a free-range chicken wrap, rainbow vegetable crisps, mixed dried fruits and an apple, while happy chicken lollipops are freshly made, free-range chicken fillet "lollipops" served with baked potato fries and crunchy seeds.

All kids' mains are $12 each and include a salad and drink. The Kids' Desserts include fresh seasonal fruit and fruit sorbet.

10. WATAMI JAPANESE CASUAL RESTAURANT

Most families love going out for Japanese, but if your kids don't like raw fish and you don't want them loading up on fried food, then check out this family-friendly restaurant.

The main menu has an array of appetisers, salads, sashimi and sushi, rice and noodle dishes, and fried and grilled items.

The menu features two kids' meals - the udon set ($8.90) consists of udon noodles in broth, a small portion of fried chicken pieces and fries, edamame beans, a slice of watermelon and a bottle of Yakult.

The Junior's Gozen Set ($12.90) consists of udon noodles in broth, two pieces of sushi, a small portion of tempura and fries, chawanmushi (steamed egg custard), edamame beans, a slice of watermelon and a bottle of Yakult.

11. ZAFFRON KITCHEN @ EAST COAST

This modern Indian restaurant serves North Indian dishes like naan, paratha, tandoori roti, tandoor-cooked meats, curries and biryanis. You'll also find traditional Indian desserts on the menu.

The 96-seater restaurant is spacious, which adds to its relaxed vibe. For children aged seven and below, there's an indoor play area with a small playhouse, plenty of toys and a big-screen TV showing kids' movies.

The kids' meals include a choice of a chicken tikka burger, a naan chicken tikka wrap or crumbed fish, served with fries or corn and a drink (iced Milo, apple juice, orange juice or Ribena).

Each meal is priced at $7.50. For an extra $3, your little one can also have ice cream.

12. THE COASTAL SETTLEMENT

This colourful cafe near Changi Boardwalk is decked out with cool finds like old-fashioned TVs, vintage bicycles and antique telephones.

There's also a courtyard with swings and rocking horses for Junior and his friends to play in. Choose to sit indoors where it's cool or on the outdoor patio where the playground is set up.

The main menu is a mix of Asian and Western items, like seafood dumpling soup, crispy coastal wings, ribeye rosti, XO prawn aglio olio, crayfish laksa and thin-crust beef rendang pizza.

For kids aged 12 and below, its children's menu features only Western options though.

There's pizza with ham, mushrooms and cheese ($16); and a 120g portion of sliced Angus ribeye steak served with broccolini, tater tots (potato nuggets) and a sunny side-up egg ($18).

This article was first published in Young Parents.