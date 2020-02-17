Healthy food delivery services in Singapore: Ways to skip the meal prep and still eat clean

It's 2020, and we're leaving tedious meal preps in the past - if your New Year's resolution was to get fit and fabulous, make clean eating work for you with a little help from our list of incredibly convenient healthy food delivery services in Singapore!

GRAIN

If you are a fan of The Game Changers, that Netflix documentary which discusses the benefits of plant-based diets, then this one's for you. Grain has introduced its own range of 100 per cent plant-based meals made from popular "meats" like Impossible patties and Quorn fillets, aptly called 'The Grain Changers'.

The range features unique and wholesome creations like the secret spice-coated South African Rub Impossible™ Hamburg ($18.95) the Oven Baked Quorn Fillet ($14.95), filled with star ingredients like a semi-charred purple cabbage, tempeh, and their signature chipotle tomato concise.

Craving for something meatier? Their regular menu features hot favourites like the Caramelised Beef Char Siew and Grilled Farm Fresh Chicken. If you are looking to feed a crowd, Grain also offers catering for large events or small groups of as little as 10 guests.

KIPOS GOURMET

With a name derived from the Greek word for garden, and a mission to deliver good food and nourishment for the mind and soul, the KIPOS Collective provides an ultimate gourmet service that will kickstart your personal health journey.

The focus here is on sustainable living, and their menu incorporates fresh and ready-to-eat meals that take your favourite sinful classics for a healthy twist. That's not all, you can also build your own bowl of superfoods and tailor them to your dietary needs with ingredients from Quinoa Lemak to Chic-Quorn Brown Rice.

KIPOS Gourmet's menu ranges from $3 for soups and goes up to $15 for burgers and pizzas, while BYO Protein Bowls start from $8.

YOLO FOOD

YOLO Food has your whole week covered. Whether it's once a day every other week, or every day for a month, there's something for everyone, and this is a service sure to appeal to those looking for maximum flexibility and specificity - right down to the calorie.

The all-inclusive 30-Day Full Day Plan ($27.90++ a day) includes nutritionist-guided meal programmes that keep things fresh, healthy and nutritious. But if you're just looking for a quick fix for today, there are a plethora of à la carte options including Cauliflower Rice with Herb Chicken ($8.50++) and the Teriyaki Salmon with Brown Rice, Edamame & Kimchi ($10++).

NUTRIFY MEALS

Formerly known as Primal Meal Prep, Nutrify Meals continues to provide high-quality menus that enlist the use of macro calculators to ensure optimum nutrition for every diet, body type, and goal.

With every ingredient accounted for and meticulously weighed, it eliminates the guesswork for goal-oriented weight watchers, and is the perfect complement to a stress-free healthy lifestyle. For starters, we recommend the Beef Stroganoff ($11.80++) and Chargrilled Miso Salmon ($10.80++).

EAT HEALTHY BY MELVADOS

Eat Healthy is out to change the cultural perception that healthy food isn't affordable. Working closely with a nutritionists and diet experts, Eat Healthy adopts an 'everything in moderation' mindset, and prides themselves in cooking without MSG or preservatives.

There aren't many mains apart from the Spicy Veggie Arrabiata Linguine ($5.99++), but their mouthwatering range of soups make up for it: try the Shrooms Special ($8.50++), Baby Clam Chowder ($9.50++) and Garden Broccoli ($8.50++).

BOXGREEN

Stuck in a rut of carrot sticks and boiled broccoli? When it comes to snacking guilt-free, Boxgreen knows best. Taking the guilt out of snacking with over fifty distinct snack options, take your pick from paleo, baked, and low sugar alternatives to find a tasty snack that suits you.

Looking for something special? Try popular favourites like the Peri Peri Lime Soya Chips or Rocky Almond Brittle, or get the Superfood Box of twelve snacks for $24.90++.

FITTHREE

For all the F45 fanatics out there - Fitthree's collaboration menu delivers straight to your gym of choice. Personalise your weekly plan, from breakfasts and lunches to dinners for three or five days in a week, and get your eight-week challenges sorted.

Follow The Strict menu of basic meal plans ($13.40/$15.90++ a meal), or opt for their vegetarian-friendly options. Thirsty? Meal plans also come with the option of adding Maxi Coffee Bar cold brews or tasty nut snacks from The Whole Kitchen.

NUTRITION KITCHEN

Have your Ham & Leek Frittata and eat it, too. With a mission to make healthy eating accessible and sustainable, all meals at Nutrition Kitchen are designed by personal trainers who know what it takes to build your desired physique.

Their menus are planned in advance and easily viewed online, so you'll always know what's available. On site, you can also choose between weight loss and muscle-gain meal plans (from $150 for a five-day package).

LEAN BENTO

Another great way to get in your daily dose of nutrition - Lean Bento. Delivering islandwide, bentos come in regular and petite sizes, for those looking seeking better portion control at mealtimes - and they've got gluten-free, low carb and multigrain alternatives, too.

Dine-in on some Low Calorie Herb-Crust Tofu or Classic Miso Chicken Rice at their Buona Vista outlet or order-in to skip the hassle.

