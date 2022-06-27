'A heartbreaking process': Kara Cafe & Dessert Bar to close after 12 years, has 1-for-1 yoghurt promotion till June 29

After over 12 years in the F&B scene, Kara Cafe & Dessert Bar, located at 617 Bukit Timah Road, will be closing for good. Its last day will be on June 29.

The cafe was founded by Lee Li Ping, the founder of Sogurt, and is home to Sogurt's last physical yoghurt bar.

In an emotional post on Kara Cafe & Dessert Bar's Instagram on June 1, Li Ping shared that it's been "a heartbreaking process to let go of something so dear to [their] hearts".

"This store was my first baby — birthed right out of college when I first came back to SG from LA in 2009," she recalled.

"It’s been our second home, our community, and customers and staff alike have become like family."

Li Ping also cited the "industry's increasing manpower challenges" as the reason for the closure, but mentioned that she was grateful her staff had already found new opportunities.

"Me and my family have made peace with our decision over the past weeks of discussions, and agree this is best for us moving forward. We’ll miss our shop loads, but also look forward to the next chapter. Hope it’ll be as meaningful and fun of a pursuit!"



Worried that Sogurt is affected by the closure? Li Ping assured customers that it "is still very much alive and kicking". However, its yoghurt will only be available online, in supermarkets and for corporate orders.

To thank their customers for their support over the years, the cafe will be having a one-for-one yoghurt promotion from now till their last day on June 29. The lighter cup will be free.

At Sogurt's peak, it had 15 brick-and-motar stores. However, by 2017, Li Ping downsized to just one physical flagship store, Kara Cafe & Dessert Bar.

If you're planning to go down to pay the store a visit, do note that the kitchen will be closed on June 28, 6pm, for a staff farewell dinner. However, the Sogurt bar will be open as per usual till 10pm.

melissateo@asiaone.com