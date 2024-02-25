The heat is on: Best summer holiday spots to quench your wanderlust in 2024

When the warm summer breeze has got you dreaming about white sandy beaches and refreshing getaways, take your pick from our list of Best summer Holiday Spots in 2024.

Plan your visit between June and August to witness nature in its full splendour, all while relishing the delectable offerings of the season. Some offer a refreshing respite from the tropical heat, while some will have you chasing sunsets and spending idyllic days basking in the sun.

Sapa, Vietnam

With cascading rice fields, rolling hills, and vibrant hues of blooming flowers, summertime is an excellent time to visit Sapa, Vietnam. Nestled within the Hoàng Liên Mountains, about 1,500m above sea level, the “town of clouds” offers a refreshing and serene escape from the summer heat.

Trek through the surrounding mountains or scale up Mount Fansipan, the last major peak of the Himalayan mountain range. Explore the Muong Hoa Valley for its unspoiled nature and ancient rock ground with petroglyphs, or visit the Cave of Fairies or Hang Tien, so enchanting that legend says fairies didn’t want to leave.

The bustling Bac Ha Market, open on Sundays, boasts a wide range of traditional crafts and textiles; it’s also a place where locals get their fresh produce. Join the festivities with The Horse Racing Festival in June and the Bac Ha Temple Festival in July.

Tasmania, Australia

The best summer holiday list takes you to Tasmania for a wintery summer break. The island state of Australia boasts enchanting landscapes, unique wildlife, and a rich cultural heritage to be experienced and savoured.

And with temperatures averaging 12°C from June to August, it might be a good time for hiking or biking through its pristine wilderness. Explore national parks like the Maria Island National Park, where you may even spot endemic wildlife such as wombats and Tasmanian devils along the way. Or drive along the Eastern Coast and indulge in fresh seafood, wine, and stunning coastlines.

Watch history come alive in the capital city of Hobart with colonial-era architecture and appreciate art in a new way at the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA). Foodies can take a taste trail to sample fresh produce and feast on epicurean delights at some of Tasmania’s finest restaurants.

Guizhou, China

Known as the “Cool City” in China, Guizhou enjoys an annual average temperature of 15°C. It is surrounded by mist-covered mountains and tranquil rivers and is home to 17 ethnic groups, making it an ideal summer holiday spot filled with adventure, nature, and culture. Just two and a half hours by car from its capital city, Guiyang, is Huangguoshu Waterfall — the largest waterfall in Asia and the third largest in the world.

Just by the side is a smaller fountain leading to the Water-Curtain Cave, the famous site home to the Monkey King in the movie “Journey to the West”. Explore the lakes and caves at the nearby Longgong Scenic Area, then walk through the old streets of Tianlong Tubu Village.

Learn all about the Miao culture, one of the ethnic minority groups, at the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, the largest ancient village built on the top of the mountain. Here, you’ll enjoy panoramic views, as well as a tapestry of Miao architecture, craft, and food.

Peru, South America

Peru, rich in history and natural wonders, boasts 5000 archaeological sites, including the awe-inspiring Machu Picchu — the ancient Inca citadel nestled amidst the Andes Mountains.

Visit during the dry months from May to September for your summer holiday and explore its rich biodiversity within the Manu National Park. Or cruise on the world’s longest river, the Amazon River and discover the beauty of the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve.

Find more ancient civilisations, museums, and villages in Chan Chan, Puno and Nazca Lines, and savour Peruvian cuisine at the Gastronomic Capital of the Americas, Lima.

Helsinki, Finland

Love summer? Take a trip to the “Land of the Midnight Sun”, Finland, for endless white nights! Although you won’t have much chance to catch the aurora borealis, you’ll experience the vibrant summertime, complete with lovely beaches, nearby islands, quaint summer cafés, and cool festivals in Helsinki.

A 10-minute boat ride will get you to the picturesque Pihlajasaari island, where you can camp out on the long sandy beaches, with fully equipped campgrounds, or kick back at one of the two saunas on the island. Take a walking tour of Helsinki and immerse in its blend of historic and modern architecture — instagrammable too!

Join the locals for midsummer celebrations on Seurasaari Island, a celebration of folklore and magic in an outdoor- museum-like setting. Or party through the weekend at the annual Flow Festival in August, turning up a historic power plant with an exciting blend of music, design, and technology.

Santorini, Greece

Rich in history, culture, and mythology, Greece boasts a vibrant nightlife and epicurean experiences that’ll delight all foodies. Summer is a popular time to visit Santorini, when the waters are ideal for swimming and with little to no rainfall.

Meander through the iconic whitewashed buildings, interspersed with blue-domed churches in Oia, and take in the views of the caldera from the island’s volcanic past. You can even go on a guided cruise to the surrounding lava islands or go off the beaten path to explore Thirassia Island for its abandoned villages and secret coves.

Get a glimpse of Greece during the Bronze Age civilisation at archaeological sites like Akrotiri, then go to one of the rooftop bars or restaurants and immerse in the magical glow of sunset.

Alaska, USA

Not ready to brace for the chill in Alaska? Then, visit during summer when temperatures average around 15°C. It may not be the most budget-friendly season, but it certainly stands as an ideal time for exploration, especially if you are thinking of venturing through the expansive landscapes of Denali National Park or Glacier Bay National Park.

Besides hiking and biking on the roads, you can even hike across glaciers to experience an otherworldly terrain. The Matanuska Glacier in the Mat-Su Valley is an excellent place to start. Take a day cruise around Juneau, Ketchikan, and Gustavus, and you might even spot some whales!

This article was first published in City Nomads.