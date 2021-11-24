Heat it up: Where to go for Chongqing grilled fish

Originating from Chongqing — the same city in southwestern China that gave the world mala hot pot – Chong Qing grilled fish is a satisfying Chinese specialty for the spice lovers.

It typically involves a butterflied whole fish splayed across a metal serving platter, containing punchy broth, aromatics, and often vegetables.

The dish differs from Western recipes in the way the whole fish is first coated and roasted with various pungent spices, such as cumin powder and chili pepper.

Usually served with dried chilis and peppercorns, this grilled fish has been elevated to a signature at a number of Singapore eateries, joining the fiery ranks of mala hot pot and spicy crawfish. Bookmark some of these spots to warm up with friends and fam in the upcoming rainy season.

Tanyu

PHOTO: Facebook/tanyusg313

An established chain with more than 200 outlets in China, Tanyu, or ‘seeking fish’ in Chinese, opened its first shop in Singapore in 2017 and has since expanded to three local outlets.

The award-winning chain serves some of the most authentic grilled fish in Singapore, offering four types of fish to choose from — Limbo, Qingjiang, Limbo fish fillet, and Sea Bass.

Besides the signature fresh green pepper and spicy beancurd, Tanyu also serves other broths including spicy mala, garlic, soy sauce and pumpkin soup.

Tanyu is located at @313 Somerset, Westgate Mall, and Bugis Junction. Open daily 11.30am-9pm (@313 Somerset) and 11.30am-9.30pm (Westgate Mall, Bugis Junction).

Old Chengdu Sichuan Cuisine Restaurant

PHOTO: Old Changu Sichuan

Featured in the One Belt One Road documentary on Chinese TV channel CCTV4, Old Changu Sichuan is highly regarded as a local institution serving authentic Sichuan dishes in the heart of Chinatown.

Grilled fish lovers can pick from four options of fish — ‘live’ grass carp, ‘live’ sea bass, limbo fish, ‘live’ marble goby, to pair with six broth flavours such as fragrant chilis, mala tofu, green pepper, and in three levels of spiciness.

The restaurant also counts double-boiled fish, cold pot fish, and spicy bull frog as some of its signature dishes that have stood the test of time.

Old Chengdu Sichuan Cuisine Restaurant is located at 80 Pagoda St, Singapore 059239 , p. +65 6222 6858. Open daily Tue, Thu, Sat & Sun 11:30am-12am, Mon, Wed & Fri 11.30am-1.30am.

Chong Qing Grilled Fish

PHOTO: Chong Qing Grilled Fish

Touted as the first restaurant in Singapore to introduce the seafood dish in 2010, Chong Qing Grilled Fish has been a popular choice amongst diners for offering a wide variety of broths to go with either large or small portions of golden snapper, sea bass, and the recommended patin fish.

The menu includes fermented black bean, mushrooms and herbs, and spicy, and the newly introduced assam as well as pumpkin soup, which can be ordered for its unique dual platters for delivery and takeaway.

Chong Qing Grilled Fish has four outlets across Singapore. For more location info, see here.

Riverside Grilled Fish

PHOTO: Instagram/ riversidegrilledfishsg

This successful Chinese chain — with a whopping 50 outlets in China — was founded by two good friends 16 years ago, when they chanced upon the dish while travelling in Chongqing.

Offering a wide variety of Chinese dishes, the restaurant attributes its success to its signature grilled fish, carefully boiled in a piquant secret broth and presented in flavour options such as the signature fragrant spicy sauce, black bean, and fiery mala.

The menu includes four types of fish — Sea Bass, Patin, Golden Pomfret, and Qing Jiang. Save stomach space for their stellar starches and dishes, including Chinese scallion pancakes, clay pot pork belly, and spicy crawfish.

Riverside Grilled Fish is located at 252 North Bridge Rd, #B1-06/07 The Providore Raffles City, Singapore 179103, p. +65 6352 2035. Open daily 11am-10pm.

Tian Tian You Yu

PHOTO: Tian Tian You Yu

One of the latest restaurants in Singapore offering grilled fish, Tian Tian You Yu was launched by actors Marcus Chin and Kate Pang with a cheeky name that literally means “every day got fish."

The restaurant serves Qingjiang fish grilled, steamed or fried, to be paired with your choice of ten broth variations.

Take your pick from classic spicy mala, rattan green pepper, sour soup to non-spicy options such as soy sauce, and tomato. Meat lovers can also indulge in other specialties including Special Green Pepper duck, dry pot frog, and Sichuan boiled sliced pork.

Tian Tian You Yu is located at 111 Somerset Rd, #01-13, Singapore 238164, p. +65 9665 7388. Open daily 11am-10pm.

SEA Chuan KungFu Fish

PHOTO: SEA Chuan KungFu Fish

Since its inception in Singapore in 2017, SEA Chuan KungFu Fish has dished up delicious grilled fish platters using carefully sourced ingredients, including whole saltwater fish that compares favourably to its freshwater counterpart.

This modern restaurant counts Sichuan style mala peppercorn grilled fish as its signature broth flavour, and also offers a wide variety of appetizers, crawfish, skewers, and deep-fried snacks at reasonable price points. A must-go for any mala lover.

SEA Chuan KungFu Fish is located at 6 Raffles Blvd, #02-103 Marina Square, Singapore 039594 , p. +65 6333 9519. Open Tues-Sun 11.30am-3pm & 5pm-9pm. Closed Mon.

Xiang’s Signature Hunan Cuisine

PHOTO: Xiang’s Signature Hunan Cuisine

Nestled on the bustling Liang Seah Street in Bugis, Xiang Signature will not disappoint with their menu highlighting Hunan cuisine which is one of the Eight Great Traditions of Chinese cuisine and is recognized for its hot and spicy dishes.

Despite serving grilled fish in only two broth flavours (fragrant spicy or sour spicy), the homely and cozy restaurant welcomes spice lovers with a massive menu of other classic Hunan dishes such as spicy crawfish, fried frog, beef with sour soup, and sea bass with pickled vegetable.

Xiang’s Signature Hunan Cuisine is located at 1 Liang Seah Street, #01-12/13/14 Singapore, Singapore 189022 , p. +65 6338 8939. Open daily 11.30am-11.30pm.

