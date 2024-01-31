'With a heavy heart': Gram Cafe and Pancakes Singapore closes VivoCity outlet, has 1-for-1 promotion

Back in 2019, Singaporeans were elated when the famous Gram Cafe & Pancakes from Osaka announced the opening of their first store in Singapore at VivoCity.

But good things don't last forever, as the cafe is shuttering their original outlet for good.

They shared the sad news in an Instagram post on Jan 26.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce Gram Cafe & Pancakes VivoCity will cease operations on Jan 20," wrote the cafe, adding that they will still be open for business on their last day, but only till 1pm.

"Thank you for choosing Gram Cafe & Pancakes VivoCity, we hope that you have made many wonderful memories here as we did."

However, fret not, as they aren't entirely out of the Singapore market as their Waterway Point store is still open for business.

The Japanese pancake specialist also hinted that they will be opening another outlet soon.

"Do keep a lookout on our Instagram for a relocation. Till we meet again!" they wrote.

To express their gratitude towards their customers, they are running a VivoCity outlet exclusive 1-for-1 promotion.

The deal only applies to five pancakes: Matcha Azuki Pancakes, Tiramisu Pancakes, Hersheys Chocolate Pancakes, Mango Pancakes and Lotus Biscoff Pancakes.

Gram Cafe & Pancakes hails from Osaka and was established in 2014. Their first outlet ever was opened at Shinsaibashi.

