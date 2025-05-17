Heiress Kim Lim 'disappointed' after finding Chanel bag she sold for charity listed on Carousell

Resellers can be a real pain, from scalping concert tickets to hogging the best items at vintage sales.

Billionaire heiress Kim Lim recently found a handbag she had sold for charity during a livestream for $6,900 listed on Carousell for $8,500.

The 33-year-old, who is the daughter of tycoon Peter Lim, shared an Instagram Story showing the listing for the Chanel 22 chain hobo quilted lambskin with shearling bag, which even had "Kim Lim collection" written in its description.

"Disappointed! I am going to refund you and block. I sell my things and (feel) very heart pain but I really don't have space as I have a lot, so I want to share my joy," she wrote. "But if you guys do this... really cannot make it."

She also shared her frustrations with Her World Singapore: "Honestly, when I decided to let these bags go at a more affordable price, it’s really because I hope these bags can go to people who truly want them. But I guess I didn’t expect that there are people who will do such things.

"I’m sure those who truly want the bags must be really frustrated too because they would have really cherished the bags instead."

It seems that the handbag was listed on Carousell even before the item was delivered, which her livestream co-host Xiaxue confirmed.

"At least wait for a while to sell lah… You haven't even got the bag with you, yet you went to list," she reportedly said according to The New Paper.

Kim conducted two livestreams on her new @kimlimstuff Instagram account in a bid to "declutter", and said that proceeds would go towards charity instead of profit.

Her first livestream on May 13 reportedly went on for four hours and garnered around 12,000 viewers while the second on May 15 hit a peak viewership of over 16,000.

According to Her World, some of the items up for grab included the rare Chanel woven chain top handle vanity bucket bag for $4,500, an apparently first-generation Dior saddle bag for only $2,900 (from a retail price of $6,400) and the classic Louis Vuitton monogram bum bag for $2,000.

Kim also offered every viewer three $100 vouchers for her businesses Illumia Therapeutics and Papilla, as well as event space 198 Space.

