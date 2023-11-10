Hello, Easties: New Cathay Cineplex at Century Square offering free movie screenings and cheap tickets for soft launch

After Filmgarde Cineplexes shuttered their Century Square branch last April, Easties have had one less cinema to flock to.

But all is good once more because Cathay Cineplexes is opening a new outlet in the mall this month.

In a press release sent to AsiaOne on Thursday (Nov 9), the cinema chain announced that the official launch day will be on Nov 21.

But to celebrate the occasion, they will be hosting a series of events from Nov 10 to end December.

New cinema, new features

Cathay Cineplex Century Square is the first cinema in the East to feature a Dolby Atmos hall so that film buffs can enjoy "crisp and realistic" audio quality, allowing for an immersive cinema experience.

Each hall is also equipped with Assisted Listening Device Systems (ALDS) for the hearing impaired, to enable personal connections to audio sources.

Another new, interesting feature are their Wave seats, which are the first of its kind in Singapore.

These full-length loungers, which are located at the front of the movie hall, fit two pax and are reclined at the ideal angle for optimal viewing.

As a nice touch, the cinema will also have edgy neon sign arts to add some warm colours to the movie halls.

Cheap tickets and more

To celebrate the launch, Cathay Cineplexes has organised a slew of events during the Deepavali long weekend (Nov 10 to 13).

Guests can enjoy live musical performances, watch free screenings of local movies and even win movie tickets through stage games and challenges.

Additionally, there will be free popcorn and the chance to play on the giant capsule machine for sure-win movie prizes.

Over the weekend of Nov 17 to 19, the cinema will also be hosting free movie screenings as part of its soft launch. Tickets will be available on a first-come-first-served basis and details will be released on their social media pages and website.

Apart from that, the cinema will offer a special price on movie tickets at $7.75 each.

And as a special year-end gift to all, guests who purchase a pair of tickets to watch a movie at Cathay Cineplex Century Square will be entitled to enter a lucky draw to win a premium luxury massage chair worth $5,199.

Love horror?

On Nov 18, the viral Thai horror film, The Djinn's Curse, will premiere at Cathay Cineplex Century Square.

Tickets to the premiere are by invitation only. However, a small number of tickets will be given out on Cathay Cineplexes' social media accounts.

And on Nov 19, influencer, singer and the star of Malaysian horror film Rahsia, Nabila Huda, will drop by Cathay Cineplex Century Square for an intimate fan meet-and-greet session.

ALSO READ: 'Reel' tough times? Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade to cease operations Aug 27

melissateo@asiaone.com