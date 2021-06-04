Hello Kitty, My Melody zip pouches are now available at 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is back again with another collaboration, this time with the Sanrio family. Welcoming back eight wildly popular characters consisting of Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Cinnamoroll, Little Twin Stars, Kerropi, Pompompurin, Badzt Maru and Pekkle Duck in the form of mini pouches.

PHOTO: 7-Eleven

Through 7-Eleven’s Shop and Earn programme, this fun, handy silicon zip pouches can be redeemed by earning 20 stamps or five stamps with an additional top-up of $8.90.

To earn a stamp, every $5 spent in the store will guarantee you one. You may also look out for selected Star products that will earn you two stamps instead of one.

Stamps can be earned for eight weeks starting from June 9 to Aug 3. These zip punches are randomly packed, hence, those that are keen on getting a specific character might have to test their luck during the redemption period which ends on August 10 or while stocks last.

The pouches are designed with minimalism in mind. Each pouch brings together just two delicate pastel tones with clean lines and most of all it is reusable and washable, perfect in a time where hygiene is prioritised.

Coming in at 12cm tall, the durable product has a zip on the back and a loop for easy hooking on bag straps or convenient on-the-go handling.

PHOTO: 7-Eleven

If you can’t get enough of Sanrio, 7-Eleven has more in store for the fans. In addition to the pouches, you can also get your hands on nifty merchandise such as lunch boxes, tumblers, tote bags, and even umbrellas.

PHOTO: 7-Eleven

These will all be available in 340 7-Eleven stores across Singapore.

Fans will definitely melt from the cuteness that these characters and merchandise have especially so when it is so easy to collect them all.

ALSO READ: First look: These Sanrio glasses from 7-Eleven are so cute!

This article was first published in Geek Culture