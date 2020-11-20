Hello world, meet the new 2022 Honda Civic

The new eleventh-generation Honda Civic loses the "prawn noodle" tail lights, and its design is now in line with its City and Accord stablemates.

Well, Honda has just launched the 2022 Civic Prototype on streaming platform Twitch, and we can finally get a look at how the eleventh-generation model will actually look like!

PHOTO: Honda

1. Exterior

PHOTO: Stomp and Honda

The 2022 Civic now boasts a face more aligned with the new City and Accord, with strong horizontal elements present.

Honda has also redesigned the new Civic's profile, moving the greenhouse rearward on the body and elongating the bonnet for a more premium side view. As we predicted, gone are the "prawn noodle" tail lights.

At the rear, the wider track of the 2022 Civic is complemented by new tail lights that emphasise width and on-road stability.

2. Interior

PHOTO: Honda

Apart from big changes in the exterior, the interior also gets a dramatic makeover, with clean and uncluttered lines, outstanding ergonomics, and exceptional visibility.

Stretching the width of the dash is a honeycomb mesh accent, which serves not only as a design element, but also conceals the visually busy air vents.

The 11th-generation will also introduce multiple new Civic-first technologies, including an all-digital driver's metre cluster and a new 9-inch full-HD Display Audio touchscreen mounted atop the low-set instrument panel.

The 2022 Civic will be introduced to the United States from late spring 2021, with the launch of the Civic Sedan, followed by the Civic Hatchback, performance-focused Civic Si, and the high-performance Civic Type R.

This article was first published in Motorist.