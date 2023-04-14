Help! My baby keeps gagging during feeding. What to do?

To new parents, feeding your little one is one of the most important and fulfilling responsibilities. Still, it can be nerve-wracking, especially if your baby is gagging during feeding.

Don't worry, though. This is a common issue that can be easily addressed.

In this article, we'll explore why your baby may be gagging during feeding, how to tell the difference between gagging and choking, and how to prevent it.

What is gagging?

Gagging is a protective reflex when an object touches the back of the throat, causing the muscles to spasm and push the object out. This reflex is important for preventing choking and other potential hazards.

In babies, the gag reflex is typically more sensitive than in adults, which can cause them to gag more easily during feeding.

Understanding why your baby is gagging during feeding is important because it can help you identify and address potential issues. It can be a normal part of the feeding process but is also a sign of a more serious problem.

By understanding the underlying causes of gagging, you can take steps to prevent it and ensure your baby gets the nutrition they need to grow and thrive.

Is gagging normal for babies?

Gagging is a normal part of a baby's development as they learn to eat solid foods and explore their environment.

As babies learn to eat and experiment with different textures and tastes, they may sometimes gag on their food. This is a normal part of the learning process, and most babies will eventually learn to chew and swallow safely without doing this.

However, if your baby is gagging excessively or if you are concerned about their safety, it is important to talk to your paediatrician. They can help determine if there is an underlying issue causing the gagging and provide appropriate treatment if necessary.

Why does a baby gag during feeding?

There are several reasons why a baby may gag during feeding:

Immature digestive system: Babies' digestive systems are still developing, so they may have trouble swallowing or digesting food.

Overfeeding: If a baby is given too much milk or food at once, they may gag or choke.

Introduction of solid foods: When a baby starts eating solid foods, they may need time to adjust to the new texture and may gag.

Allergies or sensitivities: Certain foods or ingredients may cause an allergic or sensitive reaction, leading to gagging.

Mouth or tongue issues: Babies with tongue or mouth issues, such as a tongue tie or cleft palate, may have trouble sucking or swallowing, leading to gagging.

Other medical conditions: Certain conditions, such as reflux or neurological issues, may cause gagging during feeding.

By identifying the underlying cause of your baby's gagging, you can prevent it and ensure your baby gets the nutrition they need.

How to tell if your baby is gagging or choking

PHOTO: Pexels

It's important to be able to distinguish between gagging and choking in babies:

Signs of gagging

Coughing or sputtering

Watery eyes

Gagging sounds

Attempting to push food out of the mouth with the tongue

Signs of choking

Inability to make sounds or cry

Blue or pale skin

Clutching the throat or chest

Loss of consciousness

What's the difference between the two?

Gagging is a normal reflex when food touches the back of the throat and is usually harmless. On the other hand, choking is a serious medical emergency requiring immediate intervention.

While gagging may cause coughing or discomfort, choking can lead to airway blockage, which can be life-threatening.

If you suspect your baby is choking, immediately call for emergency medical help.

What to do if your baby keeps gagging

If your baby keeps gagging during feeding, there are several things you can do to help:

Adjust feeding position and technique: Ensure your baby is upright, and the bottle or spoon is at the appropriate angle. Slow down the feeding process and allow your baby to take breaks as needed.

Use the appropriate nipple or spoon size: If your baby is using a bottle, ensure the nipple size is appropriate for their age and feeding needs. When introducing solid foods, use a spoon appropriate for their size and ability.

Introduce solid foods slowly and appropriately: Start with small amounts of soft foods and gradually increase the amount and texture as your baby becomes more comfortable.

Rule out any medical issues: If your baby continues to gag during feeding, it may indicate an underlying medical issue. Talk to your paediatrician to rule out any potential issues.

Seek professional help if necessary: If your baby's gagging persists despite your efforts, consider seeking help from a feeding specialist or speech therapist. They can provide additional guidance and support to help your baby learn to feed more comfortably and effectively.

Why is my baby gagging but not throwing up?

PHOTO: Unsplash

There could be several reasons your baby is gagging but not throwing up. Some possible reasons could include:

Teething: Teething babies often produce more saliva, which can lead to gagging.

Acid reflux: Acid reflux occurs when the contents of the stomach flow back into the oesophagus, which can cause discomfort and gagging.

Sensory processing issues: Some babies may have trouble processing sensory input, which can cause them to gag when exposed to certain textures or tastes.

Feeding difficulties: Babies who have difficulty swallowing or coordinating their sucking and swallowing may gag during feedings.

Respiratory infections: Babies who have respiratory infections, such as a cold or flu, may have a congested nose or throat, which can lead to gagging.

If you are concerned about your baby's gagging, it is important to talk to your paediatrician. They can help determine the underlying cause and provide appropriate treatment if necessary.

Can gagging lead to vomiting in babies?

Yes, gagging can sometimes lead to vomiting in babies.

When a baby gags, it is a reflexive action that helps to prevent choking. If the gag reflex is strong enough, it can cause the baby to vomit up the food or liquid that triggered the gagging reflex.

Additionally, if a baby is overfed, the stomach can become too full, which can trigger the gag reflex and cause vomiting. In some cases, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or other medical conditions can cause gagging and vomiting in babies.

If you are concerned about your baby's gagging or vomiting, it is important to talk to your paediatrician. They can help determine the underlying cause and provide appropriate treatment if necessary.

How can I prevent my baby from gagging while eating?

Here are some tips to help prevent your baby from gagging while eating:

Start with smooth purees: Introduce your baby to pureed foods that are smooth and easy to swallow, such as pureed fruits and vegetables.

Cut food into small pieces: As your baby eats more textured foods, cut them into small pieces that are easy to swallow.

Encourage chewing: Encourage your baby to chew their food thoroughly before swallowing by modelling the behaviour and praising them for their efforts.

Avoid foods that are difficult to swallow: Avoid giving your baby foods that are difficult to swallow, such as hard or crunchy foods.

Ensure proper positioning: Make sure your baby is sitting upright and facing forward while eating to help with swallowing.

Take it slow: Offer your baby small amounts of food at a time, and wait for them to swallow before offering more.

Stay calm: If your baby does gag, stay calm and try to soothe them. Reacting with anxiety or panic can make the situation worse.

Remember, every baby is different, and it may take some time for your baby to learn to eat without gagging.

If you have concerns or questions about your baby's feeding, don't hesitate to talk to your paediatrician.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.