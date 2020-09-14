Help! My doggo is super sick: 24-hour vets in Singapore

1. Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital (VES)

Website: https://www.veshospital.com.sg/

Address: 2, Rochdale Road, Singapore 535815

Contact: 6581 7028

North-easties, this is the 24-hour emergency vet you should pay attention to because they are right in your vicinity. This vet hospital is much like a full-service human hospital, with different departments and a team of 42 dedicated staff, and is Singapore’s first specialty referral and emergency hospital.

This means that walk-in, second-opinion consultations and general practise services are not offered there unless the case is considered a true emergency.

This is because they believe in the important relationship between the pet owner, the primary veterinarian, and the specialist, and hope to build a strong partnership with the veterinary community in Singapore.

Services include:

- Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery

- Soft Tissue Surgery

- Diagnostic Imaging

- Internal Medicine

- Cardiology

- Ophthalmology

- Oncology – Cancer Management

- ER & Critical Care

Getting there: Buses 22, 24, 43, 58, 62, 70, 76, 80

Alight at the bus stop after Rochdale Road and walk about 2 min to reach VES. If you are alighting at bus stop Wisma AUPE, it’s an approximately 5-min walk to VES.