Here’s how you can do good by ordering Milksha bubble tea

Providing a helping hand and giving back to the community is especially important during these trying Covid-19 times. Whilst staying home may be a luxury for some of us, there are others out there struggling to deal with their school, work, finances and more.

If you are in a position to donate and want to do so, you can find many charities accepting donations on Giving.sg. But donating cash isn’t the only way you can give back.

You can also donate by buying bubble tea. Yes, bubble tea. How? By ordering through Milksha, a leading bubble tea brand in Taiwan.

They’re currently offering island-wide delivery for their classic beverages such as Fresh Milk with Honey Pearl, Fresh Taro Milk, Brown Sugar Milk with Honey Pearl, Refreshing Orange Green Tea and more.

With every purchase of a drink or ice cream through Milksha’s page, Milksha will donate $0.50 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. This fund helps to provide pocket money to children from low income families to help them through school.

PHOTO: Milksha Singapore

The fund currently supports about 10,000 children and youth a year, helping to ease the burden of many parents who are already struggling with feeding their families on their meagre incomes.

So by making an order from Milksha, you’ll be helping to feed a child or youth in need.

Besides the money going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, Mr Liao Chih Chien, Director of Sinpoint Holdings, which holds the master franchise for Milksha Singapore, will also be matching the donation by four times the amount.

This means that for every purchase he’ll be providing $2 towards The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. Talk about having a heart of gold!

And in case you’re wanting to help out and purchase, but are not familiar with Milksha’s drinks, the bubble tea franchise uses 100per cent natural fresh milk, not creamer, as well as natural ingredients such as sugar cane. Their drinks also don’t contain preservatives, chemical ingredients or artificial colouring.

So, if you’re looking to support and help the community, or simply just looking for some good bubble tea, do check out Milksha for their refreshing beverages and heartwarming charity drive for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

