Here are 4 reasons why you have frizzy hair

What causes frizzy hair ? Frizz is most likely to happen when hair is dehydrated due to chemical bleaching, sun exposure, heat-styling , dieting – sometimes it just naturally happens to be that way.

Dehydration makes the rough outer cuticle layer of each strand to fluff up, rather than lying smooth and flat like overlapping roof tiles. When this happens, moisture from the air can penetrate the cuticle, causing the strand to swell. This is what causes the fuzzy flyaways that can totally spoil your hairdo.

1. Heat styling

PHOTO: Pexels

Are you holding your hair dyer too close to your hair? Using the highest heat setting? Or going over the same section with a hair straightener or hair curler over and again? These will make your hair weaker and more susceptible to breakage.

2. Over processing

Chemical treatments, such as bleaching, colouring, perming, and straightening have a dramatic effect on the quality of hair’s protein, leading to breakage and frizz.

3. High humidity

PHOTO: Pexels

Weather plays a big part in the state of your hair. Rain and high humidity will cause frizzing, but wind and sun exposure can be just as damaging.

4. Rough handling

Aggressively brushing wet or dry hair, and pulling hair back too tightly can cause snapped strands to stand on end.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.