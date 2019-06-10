Here are 5 easy tips to help your child transition from breast milk to whole milk

A lot of mums have mixed feelings around weaning their babies off breastmilk and moving them onto cow's milk.

While breast milk and formula is best for your baby in the beginning, there comes a time in the near future when all babies grow up and need to start drinking from an alternate milk source.

To help you prepare for the inevitable, here are some tips that will help with the transition from breastmilk to whole milk.

5 EASY STEPS FOR TRANSITIONING FROM BREASTMILK TO WHOLE MILK

1. WAIT UNTIL YOUR BABY IS A YEAR OLD

It's tempting to introduce whole milk to your baby earlier since whole milk is cheaper than formula.

However, your little one's digestive system isn't fully developed yet.

He will struggle to properly digest whole milk if he's under one year's old.

Also, the added ingredients in whole milk can actually cause harm to your baby's kidneys.

Not to mention breast milk contains all the vital nutrients your baby needs.

2. DECIDE WHICH TYPE OF MILK YOU WILL BE GIVING

Speak with your paediatrician and check if the type of milk you want to give your little one is safe to do so.

Is he lactose intolerant? If so, then it's likely you'll need to substitute whole milk for soy milk.

Alternatively, if your baby is higher on the weight scale on the developmental curve for his age, your doctor may recommend milk with a lower fat percentage.

3. INTRODUCE WITH SOLIDS