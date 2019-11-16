Here are 5 Instagram-worthy restaurants to visit on your next trip to Bali

PHOTO: Instagram/milkandmadu
gracie stewart
Harper's Bazaar Singapore

Looking for new eating places to visit in Bali for the ’gram? We’ve got you covered.

From places offering mouth-watering donuts to cafes with indoor swings that serve wholesome food, scroll through the gallery to check out five restaurants that will up your Instagram game the next time you’re in Bali for a holiday.

THE BARE BOTTLE

The Bare Bottle is a relatively new player on the Bali food scene, but it has already caught the attention of Instagram with its unusual decor and delicious smoothie bowls.

Located in Sanur, the Bare Bottle focuses on fresh and healthy food alongside great coffee and mocktails.

Jln. Cemara, Sanur, Bali. Go to its website for more information.

MAD POPS BALI

Located in trendy Seminyak, Mad Pops serves up a range of coconut-based, dairy-free ice cream and vegan popsicles. They also pride themselves on using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

Their extremely photogenic wall art includes neon signs with slogans such as “Ice, Ice Baby” and a fun “Ice cream is my religion” window display.

Jln. Kayu Aya No. 48, Oberoi Seminyak. Go to its website for more information.

CAFÉ ORGANIC

Born on the shores of Seminyak and growing across Bali’s coast, Café Organic offers health conscious vegetarian meals with a passion for simple dishes using fresh, locally farmed produce.

With its rustic yet bohemian inspired interiors, you’ll be hard pressed not to hit the gram.

Jln. Petitenget 99x Seminyak, Bali and Jln. Batu Bolong 58x Canggu, Bali. Go to its website for more information.

Dough Darlings

Dough Darlings is without a doubt one of the most popular doughnuts in all of Indonesia and the fact that they are super pretty also means they are an Instagram favourite.

Originally only available for online orders in the Greater Jakarta area, Dough Darlings now has standalone stores in in Seminyak and Jimbaran.

Check its Instagram account for addresses of their multiple outlets.

Milk & Madu

Milk & Madu is a popular local family cafe in Canggu and now also Ubud.

It offers an easy-going ambiance where you can enjoy wholesome breakfasts, lovely lunches, carefully crafted coffee, and creative takes on common favourites.

52 Jln. Pantai Berawa, Badung, Bali and Jln. Suweta No. 3, Gianyar, Bali. Go to its website for more information.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.

