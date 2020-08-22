Here are 6 affordable massages in Singapore from $50 to $200

Body aching after months of WFH? Stressed over Covid-19? Now that spas and massage places are back in business, why not schedule an appointment to relieve your tensions? And it doesn’t have to cost and arm and an leg. Here are six affordable massages in Singapore that will put your mind and body at ease.

1. Ancient Dynasty Spa deep tissue oil massage, $60 for 60 minutes

PHOTO: Ancient Dynasty

This deep tissue massage uses firm and long strokes to loosen stiff muscles and is ideal for those suffering from chronic aches. Plus, it not only helps to improve your body’s circulation, but also helps to reduce your body’s stress levels.

While the place isn’t fancy, it is clean and the therapists here are well-skilled, so you can expect to feel energised after just one hour. And for an additional fee, you can enjoy add-ons such as hot stones, cupping or a body scrub.

With such affordable prices (promotion ends on Dec 31), this place is just to go to for a fuss-free fix.

Ancient Dynasty Spa is located at 13 Upper East Coast Road, tel: 6636 3777 and 5 Thong Soon Avenue, tel: 6458 4948.

2. Healthland Traditional Thai massage, $60 for 60 minutes

PHOTO: Healthland Traditional Thai Massage

A traditional Thai massage comprises stretching movements that not only alleviates muscle tension, but also restores flexibility and mobility. It is typically carried out without the use of massage oils or balms.

This popular spot is staffed with experienced therapists and is constantly bustling with activity, so it’s best to make an appointment.

Healthland Traditional Thai Massage is located at 252A South Bridge Road, tel: 6221 3376.

3. COMO Shambhala massage, $150 for 60 minutes

PHOTO: COMO Shambhala

Como Shambhala is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the Orchard Road shopping belt. In addition to massages, this urban retreat also offers yoga, Pilates, life coaching and naturopathy classes as well as a retail space, making it your go-to wellness destination.

For a holistic experience, opt for the COMO Shambhala Massage, a fully customisable treatment sure to ease all your aches and pains.

COMO Shambhala Urban Escape is located at #06-01/02 Delfi Orchard, tel: 6304 3552.

4. Nimble/Knead swede and sassy $76 for 60 minutes

PHOTO: Nimble/Knead

Fancy a massage in the hip neighbourhood of Tiong Bahru? Book an appointment at this cool-looking spa that has an industrial aesthetic to it. From the façade to the interior reception area, the décor is inspired by shipping containers but the treatment rooms have a tranquil and calming atmosphere.

Go for the Swede and Sassy massage. The therapist will use Swedish strokes to release muscle tension and improve your blood circulation and lympathic flow.

Nimble/Knead is located at 66 Eng Watt Street #01-28, Tiong Bahru Estate, Singapore 160066, tel: 64383933

5. Ikeda Spa Shiatsu acupressure massage, $150+ for 60 minutes

PHOTO: Ikeda Spa

For a Japanese spa experience, head on down to Ikeda Spa. Their Shiatsu Acupressure Massage is perfect for those who experience chronic stress and tension and need a firm massage to knead away the aches and tension in your muscles.

The treatment features Shiatsu, a traditional Japanese massage therapy that uses finger pressure to unblock your body’s ki or energy. You will be sure to leave feeling lighter and more relaxed.

Also, no treatment at Ikeda Spa is complete without a dip in the Sento Hinoki Onsen, an experience that infuses your skin with essential minerals that will leave it healthier and more resilient.

Ikeda Spa is located at 787 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 269762, tel: 64698080.

6. Aramsa - The Garden Spa aroma rich, $180 for 60 minutes

PHOTO: Aramsa - The Garden Spa

This spa is in the heartlands but step in and you may just think that you have walked into a spa in Bali. Located in the middle of Bishan Park, Aramsa – The Garden Spa is surrounded by greenery and its unique garden design reflects that.

Enjoy a relaxing massage when you book a spa package at any of their 17 treatment rooms, each with their own garden courtyard and outdoor shower or bath. Try out the Aroma Rich massage.

You can customise an essential oil blend to your liking at their in-house Aromatherapy bar and let the massage therapist soothe away all your stress and anxiety.

Aramsa – The Garden Spa is located at 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Bishan Park 2, Singapore 569932, tel: 64566556

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.