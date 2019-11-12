Here are the best 12.12 sales in singapore you can't miss

11.11 Singles' Day sales and Black Friday sales might be over, but that doesn't mean that there are no more great deals to be found this year. Enter the last major sale event of 2019, 12.12 sales.

Come Dec 12, you will be able to score your final major deals in 2019 and do some last-minute shopping for yourself and your loved ones.

There will be massive discounts and awesome promotions too good to miss up on so get your credit cards ready and start adding items into your shopping carts.

We have rounded the best 12.12 sales for you.

ALCHE{ME}

Local skincare brand alche{me} will be offering a series of special promotions for Dec 12. Get the award-winning Personalized Serum and Moisturizer at 20 per cent off. The Cleanse & Treat set, which is suitable for both women and men, includes a 15ml Personalized Eye Serum + 30ml Personalized Serum + 180ml {my} Gentle Cleansing Gel, and will be priced at $165 (U.P. up to $218). {me}>

Customers will be able to add on a mask of their choice when they spend a minimum of $170 by simply entering the code MASK upon checkout. Purchases of $80 and above will receive the brand's signature me time bamboo box. Besides the special offers, be sure to keep a lookout for their new sustainable packaging. {me}>

EZBUY

Buy more and save more when you do your 12.12 shopping at ezbuy. For their 12.12. Finale Sale, you will get sitewide free Agent Fee (Service Fee) and 15 per cent off shipping. Starting from now, there will be 50 per cent off flash deals and on Dec 21, Crazy Finale Deals offering discounts of up to 90 per cent off will be released at specific timings. You can find time-exclusive $3 and $5 deals as well as newly released items at up to 50 per cent off.

Selected products will also be eligible for free shipping. If you are looking to get lots of shopping done and haven't gotten their Prime membership which offers you a $2.99 flat shipping rate yet, sign up or renew Prime from now till Dec 12 and enjoy $30 Prime rebate. You will also be able to get free cash back vouchers such as $30 cashback on a $100 purchase when you join Prime and spend during this period.

FAVE

PHOTO: Fave

Get exclusive deals from fave this Dec 12. With categories including Beauty & Wellness, Dining Specials and Fun Fave Experiences, you are bound to find something that will catch your eye.

There are deals ranging from 1-for-1 dining deals to discounted admission tickets for attractions like Wild Wild Wet or activities like rock-climbing sessions. Want to give yourself a treat and pamper yourself this year-end? Check out the $12 Beauty Faves category for irresistible deals on beauty services such as eyelash extensions and body massages.

GOLDEN VILLAGE

Golden Village is joining in this year's 12.12 festivities by offering three special deals for their 12.12 Movie Fever promotion. First up, their premium seats at GV Grand, GV Paya Lebar, GV Funan and GV City Square theatres will go for the special price of $12 (U.P. $13 to $17). Check GV's website or their social media pages to get the promo code and make your booking online for movies screening from now till Dec 12, 11.59pm. Get your tickets fast as there is a limit of 500 redemptions daily and a maximum of 4 tickets per transaction.

Next up: GV's limited edition notebook The Show Book is the perfect Christmas gift for movie lovers. Not only do these unique notebooks feature 2020 movie posters, they also come with exclusive vouchers-four 1-for-1 GV movie ticket vouchers and four GV Goldbites® combo vouchers (Total value of $62). More details about this deal will be available on GV's website and social media pages on Dec 11 at midnight. You can purchase the notebooks online or at all GV cinemas (Excluding GV Capitol) from Dec 12, 12am to Dec 15, 11.59pm, and there is a limit of 10 notebooks per transaction. Lastly, if you are looking to expand your FUNKO POP collection, figurines of your favourite movie characters will be available for $12 each (U.P. $19.90) at all GV cinemas from now till Dec 12, 11.59pm. There is no limit on the number of figurines you can buy per transaction but they will only be available while stocks last.

JYX

Satisfy your skincare needs at beauty concept e-store JYX this coming 12.12. Housing award-winning brand IDS Skincare and the new and upcoming KYLAZ brand which targets acne, you will be sure to find something that will address your skincare concerns.

The Finale 12/12 sales will seem them offering a 1-for-1 promotion on 12 skincare favourites including products like the Kylaz Breakout Fighter Set which helps you to correct, protect and prevent acne in three easy steps, and the Non-Tinted Sunscreen SPF50+ PA+++ (S2) which has won multiple awards and is formulated with Vitamin C to give you antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.

There are only 12 sets available per product so make sure you head down to the site asap on Dec 12 to seal the deal!

LAZADA

Snag great deals of up to 90 per cent off at Lazada's 12.12 Grand Year End Sale from Dec 12 to 14. There will be branded gift set deals from $12, storewide flash sales from more than 200 brands on Dec 12 from 12 am to 2 am and 10 pm to 12 am, deals under $9.90 and many more. You can collect vouchers twice a day at 9 am and 6 pm to enjoy even more savings.

Spread the festive cheer when you spend $60 or more at Hasbro's Flagship store on Lazada during this promotional period and Lazada and Hasbro Singapore will donate a toy an underprivileged child.

If you are planning to spend big and want to win a chance to attend one of the most prestigious awards in the world, simply be the biggest spender on Dec 12 when you make your purchase with Mastercard and win a pair of tickets to catch the 62nd GRAMMY Awards® in Los Angeles. Check here for more details.

POMELO

Here's your last chance to score major deals during Pomelo's one-day-only 12.12 Sale on Dec 12. At the stroke of midnight, over 5000 items will go on sale on their website and app and customers can enjoy discounts of up to 90 per cent. A huge range of sale items will be available, and you can definitely find something fancy to wear for a year-end party or a sharp office outfit for the new year.

You can also browse through the Super Savers category where you can find a selection of 20 of their best-selling items of the year at unbeatable prices. Check their website to get special promotional codes for both existing and new customers that will give you further discounts on your purchases.

QOO10

GIF: Qoo10

Qoo10 will be having their 12.12. Year-End Magical Sale from Dec 8 to 13. There will be daily flash deals where you can get great savings on limited products and a lucky draw where you can use your MameQs and QTokens to win Apple AirPods 2, 1212 Qpoints and $5 gift cards. Visit the site daily to get exclusive discount vouchers and look out for sellers offering storewide discounts and free giveaways.

To enhance your shopping experience, you can browse through sections which feature shopping guides for your Christmas and Chinese New Year needs. There will be a section highlighting amazing offers from Qoo10's Official Brands, as well as an enticing Everything Under $12 section.

They also have a Facebook contest where you just need to like and share the giveaway post, screenshot one item under $120 from the Qoo10 site that you want to have, tag two friends and leave a comment to share your favourite Christmas tradition. A total of 3 lucky winners will be chosen to select a gift of their choice.

SHOPBACK

Shopback will be ending their year-end shopping festival Shopfest with a bang. For their 12.12 sales, expect to find massive discounts in food and electronics categories, as well as dining deals for you to feast with your loved ones.

Also, look out for exclusive promo codes so that you can ensure that you get the best deals while doing your Christmas shopping. They have also partnered with Amazon to host a giveaway. The first 500 people to share their Amazon wish list on Facebook with the caption: All I want for Christmas is ________! @shopbacksg #SecretSantaHearMe will get a cashback reward of up to $12 Bonus Cashback and one lucky winner will have their wish list (Up to $500) fulfilled by Shopback and Amazon. The winner will be announced on Facebook on Dec 13, 9 pm. Find out more details on Shopback's Facebook page.

SHOPEE

Shopee is celebrating its fourth birthday with the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale which will run from now till Dec 12. Not only do users get to enjoy free shipping and 10 per cent cashback with no minimum spending, expect to find storewide discounts of up to 90 per cent off major brands, upsized flash deals and more on Dec 12.

Play the in-app games Shopee Catch and Shopee Shake twice daily and you might get a chance to win up to 400,000 Shopee coins and prizes worth up to $1000. You can also play Shopee Throw up to five times daily for a chance to win up to 110,000 Shopee coins and vouchers. There will also be a new memory game Flip & Match where users have to match cards within 90 seconds to win Shopee coins.

On Dec 12, there will be the 2-Hour Brands Flash Sale where you can get discounts of up to 90 per cent off brands like Razer, Fossil and Philips. Users can also give back as they shop with the #ShopeeGivesBack campaign. Choose to donate Shopee Coins to any of the following charities- Children's Wishing Well, Food from the Heart and Habitat for Humanity-and for every coin donated, Shopee will match the amount to the respective charity.

SIGI SKIN

Local beauty brand Sigi Skin will be having a series of promotions throughout the month of December. On Dec 11 and 12, purchase a full set of Super Trio compromising of the Morning Glow Physical Sunscreen, Kaleanser Face Wash and Pink Nectar eye cream, together with a Dew Potion essence mist and get a free mini hard case luggage worth $28.

There will also be other promotions all the way till Dec 20. If you want to try out the products before you make your purchase, you can make your way down to their first-ever pop-up store at Isetan Tampines. It will run from now till Feb 3 and will be open every day from 10:30 am to 9.30 pm.

TANGS

Get exclusive online 12.12 deals on the Tangs website and have $12 taken off your bill when you spend a minimum of $120 online. To get this offer, enter promo code 12Dec when you check out. There will only be limited redemptions available so act fast if you want to enjoy this deal. The promotion starts from now till Dec 15.

TAOBAO

Taobao is having their 12.12 Year-End Extravaganza this December. Collect coupons, red packets and vouchers that you can use to offset your purchases. Red packets will be released at midnight and 12pm daily. You will also get discounts with selected Taobao merchants such as RMB 20 (S$3.90) off every RMB200 spent on purchases with participating Taobao merchants. All Singapore credit or debit cards can also get $8 off with minimum spending of $80 and purchases made using UOB, DBS/POSB and Maybank cards will enjoy additional discounts.

You can also check their Facebook page for product giveaways, such as standing a chance to win a Little Bear BBQ Machine. From now till Dec 12, Taobao’s physical store in Funan will also be having a major sale and selected items will go at 40 per cent off, so head there now!

WATSONS

Watsons is holding their online 12.12 sale with daily flash deals, promo code giveaways, sitewide discounts and free gifts and vouchers given away with purchases that hit minimum spending.

There will be specially priced products that are only available exclusively on their website from brands such as TOM FORD and SKII, as well as $12 deals. Not only will you enjoy 12.12 special deals, but you can also get a huge range of products at 50 per cent off as well as Buy 1 Get 2 Free promos for selected items.

ZALORA

Discover irresistible deals with discounts up to 90 per cent off from top brands like Superdry, Adidas, Nike, Calvin Klein and many more at Zalora‘s 12.12. Online Fever year-end sale. Participate in their 12.12 Game of Gifts and spin the wheel daily for a chance to win cash vouchers worth up to $150 plus other exciting discounts.

Don't miss out on daily flash deals and voucher giveaways by checking here at 12pm every day. Other benefits like free delivery on purchases above $40, the option of paying cash on delivery, and a fuss-free return policy promise to give you smooth and pleasant shopping experience.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.