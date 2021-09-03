Here are the best 9.9 deals you absolutely cannot miss

Looking forward to the massive sales on 11.11 Singles’ Day or Black Friday in November? Why not start warming up by hunting for great deals in the upcoming 9.9 sales?

Although it may be on a smaller scale, the deals are just as good and can help you to save serious money. We have rounded up the best 9.9 sales that you need to check out if you want more bang for your buck. Happy shopping!

Shopee

Can you believe it? It’s almost been a year since we last heard the infectious jingle Phua Chu Kang (PCK) sang for Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day. But this year-’round, Shopee is doing something a little more different for its annual 9.9 sales.

If you have already seen or heard their new advertisement, then you’d know that world-renowned star, Jackie Chan is packing a punch with Shopee this Sept 9.

With that being said, the e-commerce platform is lining up some of the best deals this year for the event and it’s bigger and better than ever. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few things that you can expect from the sale:

– Exclusive deals: 30 per cent cashback, free shipping, shop & win a Mercedes-Benz, receive attractive rewards when using ShopeePay

– Shopee Supermarket: exclusive vouchers and discounts on groceries and household essentials

– Shopee Mall: enjoy up to 90 per cent off on over 200 brands such as Samsung, Laneige and more, as well as up to 80 per cent off Shopee-exclusive brands and deals

– Support Local: With over 20,000 local sellers and businesses to choose from, users can enjoy 12 per cent cashback and $5 no min. spend vouchers from participating sellers

– Big Brand Discounts: Shop for your favourite local and international brands at the lowest prices from popular brands like Samsung, The Body Shop and Nestle with authenticity guaranteed

– Comex Super Tech Show (Sept 5 to Sept 12): Shop the hottest and widest range of products across mobile, computers, home appliances, video games and more with up to 90 per cent off. Some of the brands that you can expect include Samsung, Atrix, TP-Link, LG & more

In celebration of Shopee’s 9.9 sale, users can also look forward to special live performances from K-pop sensation TWICE and Secret Number, as well as Jackie Chan’s special live appearance via Shopee’s in-app live streaming platform.

Lazada

Be it fashion, makeup, skincare, home decor items or even groceries, you can be sure to find it in the shopping portal’s massive 9.9 Big Brands Sale. With 18,000 authentic brands and 9,999 exclusive brand deals on LazMall, there will definitely be something for everyone.

Besides offering free shipping, there will be plenty of flash sales and irresistible deals. Some exciting brands to look out for are Panasonic with up to 50 per cent off and $99 off vouchers with storewide flash sales from 12am to 2am, exclusive offers from beauty brands like shu uemura and jewellery brands like Pandora offering discounts on its exclusive products.

Charles & Keith

Homegrown label, Charles & Keith is kick-starting the shopping season this September with discounts of up to 50 per cent off your favourite bags, shoes, and accessories. Starting from Aug 31 to Sept 13, you can now shop till you drop for your favourite stylish everyday pieces.

On top of that, when you spend more than $60 online on a single receipt, you’ll also get to enjoy free standard delivery for your orders. Besides that, if your shoes don’t fit, then you can also return the item for free within 30 days of receiving your order.

Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

Want to stock up on your favourite beauty items or try new ones? There’s no better time to do it than during the Sephora Beauty Pass sale, which starts from Sept 1 to Sept 10. Otherwise dubbed as the ‘Sephoraton’, users can expect a wide array of offers from popular brands like Fenty Beauty, tarte, Tatcha, and more.

On each day, Sephora will be offering exclusive deals and discounts for each beauty brand, so be sure to mark your calendars if you already have eyes on your favourite beauty must-haves. For a better overview of what you can expect, here’s the schedule for the highly-anticipated beauty sale:

PHOTO: Her World Online

Lorna Jane

PHOTO: Lorna Jane

Turns out, buying new workout wear not only helps you work out more efficiently, but it will also motivate you to keep meeting your goals. So if you’re looking for more motivation to break a sweat, or if you’re simply finding an excuse to shop, then Lorna Jane has got you covered.

On Sept 8, Lorna Jane will be providing early access to its 9.9 sale, where you can purchase any full price sports bra and leggings at just $99 each! With an extensive range of pieces to choose from, we won’t be surprised if you end up being spoilt for choice on their online site. Besides, now there’s more reason for you to hit the gym too.

innisfree

PHOTO: Innisfree

Suffering from maskne or just want to pamper your skin? Elevate your skincare routine with Innisfree this 9.9. The Korean cosmetics brand will be launching its 9.9 campaign on its official Lazada page which offers amazing discounts on your favourite cult beauty must-haves.

Stock up on highly-raved products like the iconic innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum or try something new from the Jeju Cherry Blossom line — the options are endless.

Nike

For those who live and breathe athleisure, you’ll be glad to know that you can now get your hands on some of the latest Nike apparel that you’ve been eyeing on at a discounted price during the 9.9 sale. When you shop for your items on the Nike app, you’ll get to enjoy $15 off during the 9.9 sale when you checkout.

But do note that this is only applicable on the app itself, and not online on Nike’s website. We recommend downloading it before Sept 9 itself, so you can scroll through and bookmark the pieces you want to cart out.

Logitech

PHOTO: Logitech

If you are thinking of getting your hands on some new tech, Logitech will be offering exclusive deals on Lazada where you can find deals of up to 50 per cent off.

On Sept 9 itself, the brand will also be having a sale from 12am to 2am where users can enjoy 5 per cent off all their items from Logitech’s LazMall page. But that’s not all — users will also receive 10 per cent off storewide voucher or a 15 per cent off voucher for all new followers.

Arlo

PHOTO: Arlo

Looking for cameras to keep a watchful eye in or outside your home? We all know cameras and CCTVs can be quite pricey, which is why the 9.9 sale is a great time to make this purchase. For starters, Arlo is having special promotional prices on Lazada just for this occasion.

Here, you’ll find a wide array of CCTV cameras to choose from of which you’ll find lots of discounts and deals that will be unveiled on Sept 9 itself. So don’t forget to mark your calendars and keep an eye out for your favourite items so you can quickly cart out when the clock strikes 12!

Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

Heading back to the office and need new workwear pieces? Or do you want to lounge at home in more comfy clothes? Find them and more at online fashion retailer Zalora. During their 9.9 sale, you can expect 90 per cent off selected items, and an extra 30 per cent off and $9 cashback on sleected brand favourites.

This article was first published in Her World Online.