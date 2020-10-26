Here are the best types of jewellery colour for your skin tone and undertone

Besides going with your gut (i.e. personal preferences) and the quality of the metal as well as its purity level, the colour is also something you should consider before forking your money out.

Here, we dish tips on the five most common metals used in jewellery-making and which ones are suitable for your skin undertone.

Whether you sport a warm, cool or neutral skin tone makes a difference in whether you’re rocking that jewellery piece to the fullest. (Psst if you have a neutral skin tone, you’re lucky, because you suit them all.)

Before we proceed, if you need a little help finding out what undertone you have, here’s a quick guide: Look at the veins of your wrist, if they appear green, you have a warm skin tone (because yellow + blue = green).

If the veins appear blue, you have a cool skin undertone and if you can’t differentiate between the two, you’re likely to have a neutral skin undertone.