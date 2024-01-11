Here are the hot new cars at the 2024 Singapore Motorshow

With the 2024 Singapore Motorshow fast approaching, here are some of the hottest new cars you can expect to see at the event in Suntec.

We'll be bringing you full coverage of the show and all it has to offer but for now, here are the top new cars you can expect to see, from A (Audi) to V (Volvo).

Audi

EVs are the name of the game for much of this year's show and Audi gets the ball rolling with two all-new ones, the Q4 e-tron and the SQ8 e-tron.

Q4 e-tron

Q4 e-tron, Audi's newest family-friendly SUV, seats five, holds lots of luggage, and is fully electric.

SQ8 e-tron

SQ8 e-tron, Audi's ultimate battery-powered bahn-stormer, will be on display for the first time.

BMW

The Bavarian giant is is bringing two new cars, both in the Category A COE bracket, the iX1 and the iX2.

iX1

BMW's littlest electric SUV, the iX1, still packs enough juice to zap you.

X2

The first-ever X2 carries on BMW's Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) design language.

Citroen

With an explosive-sounding name and what's sure to be plenty of French quirks abound, the new e-C4 X has a sportback silhouette and gives electric motoring a little flair.

e-C4 X

EV(ive) le France with the new Citroen e-C4 X.

Honda

The Japanese giant is bringing two new large family cars, one SUV and one MPV, covering all the potential family lifestyles.

CR-V

Honda's newest CR-V SUV is available as a 5-seater or 7-seater.

Step WGNWith the 2-litre hybrid Step WGN, you can ferry your entire kampong around efficiently.

Hyundai

The Korean brand is launching three all new models at the show, as well as showing off one of their latest and greatest, the IONIQ 5 N electric hot-hatch.

Avante Hybrid

The Avante has been updated with a new front-end and a hybrid powertrain.

Ioniq 6 RWD

Hyundai's 53kWh rear-wheel-drive Ioniq 6 is eligible for Cat A COE.

Ioniq 5 N

Ioniq 5 N, Hyundai's crazy EV hot-hatch, does 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and even has a Drift Mode.

Kona Electric

The second-gen Kona Electric is Hyundai's latest mass-market battery-powered SUV.

Kia

Kia's monstrous EV9 three-row MPV packs oodles of tech into a fashionable body. Environmentally-conscious families everywhere should watch out for this one.

EV9

With up to 379hp and 701Nm, EV9 can bring your whole family from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Lexus

Lexus enters the Cat A compact-SUV segment with its all-new LBX hybrid subcompact crossover.

LBX Hybrid

Lexus promises their usual luxury standards despite the LBX's small size.

Mazda

Though not exactly brand-new, Mazda will still be showcasing their CX-60 SUV that was launched back in July last year.

CX-60

Mazda will have their sensible family SUVs on display, including the CX-60.

Mercedes-Benz

While other popular models like the EQE Saloon, CLA, GLC SUV & Coupe, GLA, and the C-Class will also be present at the Mercedes-Benz booth, these are some of the standouts.

Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance

Goodbye V8, hello 2-litre turbo 4-cylinder hybrid; C63 S still makes 671hp though.

Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV

505kW of juice means the AMG EQE SUV can launch from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3sec.

MG

The English-turned-Chinese carmaker will be showing off their brand-new electric roadster.

Cyberster

A sleek design and promised high performance, we'll see if the Cyberster is legit when it arrives.

MINI

MINI will be showing off their first all-electric crossover with crazy tech features and a unique design that will definitely turn heads.

Aceman Concept

A focus on sustainability means the Aceman interior is made from recycled plastics.

Nissan

Large families rejoice! Nissan will be launching the new Serena e-Power in both 7 and 8-seater variants, with plenty of features to ensure fun and comfort for all ages.

Serena e-Power

New Serena is family-friendly, and also friendly for family-making.

OMODA

The return of Chinese automaker, Chery, to our shores involves their new sub-brand OMODA with a new all-electric SUV, the OMODA 5 EV.

OMODA 5 EV

Brand new OMODA 5 ushers in a new era in Singapore for the Chery Group.

Ora

Not long after Ora first arrived in Singapore with the Good Cat, they're now moving on with the equally funky Ora 07 (or Grand Cat) which will definitely be a head-turner.

The house cat-sized Good Cat has now grown into big cat territory with the Grand Cat.

Polestar

Volvo, sorry I mean Polestar, is back with a new Super-Swede concept, the Polestar electric roadster. Though it looks like a million bucks, we'll have to wait and see how the finished car is when it starts production as the Polestar 6.

Polestar electric roadster concept

Subaru

Subaru will be displaying several prototypes at the show, including the GT Editions of the WRX sedan and WRX Wagon. They'll also be showcasing the Crosstrek GT Edition and the STI kit for the BRZ.

BRZ with STI kit

Suzuki

The chirpy little Suzuki Jimny now gets a five-door version, letting you bring your friends along on your cutesy outdoorsy Jimny drives.

Jimny 5-door

Remains to be seen if two more doors mean twice the fun, but Jimny is still adorable.

Volvo

Though one of several electric compact SUVs to be launched at the show, the new EX30 stands out with a cool look and some Swedish snazziness.

EX30

EX30 is as safe as you expect and has the smallest carbon footprint of any Volvo ever.

For more news from the Singapore Motorshow, stay tuned to our coverage or visit www.motorshow.com.sg. Tickets will be on sale from $8 on SISTIC or at Suntec City Convention Centre Level 3.

ALSO READ: People who need a 7-seater can get moving with these 2 new MPVs at the Singapore Motorshow 2024

This article was first published in Motorist.