Here are the products that Tay Ying swears by in her $722 beauty routine

Turning 27 on March 27, second-generation actress Tay Ying (who is the daughter of Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang) is shaping up to be a formidable multi-hyphenate in her own right.

The Her World March 2022 cover star revealed that she also loves performing, and is a business partner to the local dance studio Art Republic Studio (you can watch her dance performances on her Instagram). The young star has also been catching attention for her fashionable style and girl-next-door good looks. Here, we look at Tay Ying’s beauty routine, including the skincare and beauty products she swears by.

Eucerin Hyaluron Filler Concentrate, $72.90

This anti-ageing ampoule is made with a duo of active ingredients to target fine lines and wrinkles.

The first is a multi-weight hyaluronic acid which hydrates the skin while glycine saponins promote the natural production of hyaluronic acid to plump and smooth skin.

Tay Ying credits this ampoule to helping her skin feel “firmer and bouncier” even when she’s running on empty.

Eucerin Spotless Brightening Booster Serum, $74

Like many of us, Tay Ying also struggles with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, especially after bouts of acne flare-ups. Tay Ying swears by the Eucerin Spotless Brightening Range that employs the proprietary Thiamidol to diminish the appearance of dark spots and brighten skin.

She uses the Spotless Brightening Booster Serum day and night, followed by the Day Fluid with SPF 30 and Night Fluid to brighten her complexion.

Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief Toothpaste, $9.95

Oral care and having healthy, white teeth is another integral part of your beauty routine.

But for those struggling with tooth sensitivity like Tay Ying, consider the Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief toothpaste range with Cal-Seal technology.

It uses the Pro-Argin formula to provide instant and lasting relief while Cal-Seal strengthens the tooth against future sensitivity. There are two variants available: Extra Strength and Smart White.

Clarins Double Serum and Double Serum Eye, $175 and $115 respectively

Staving off the signs of ageing is a big focus in Tay Ying’s skincare routine. To help rejuvenate the skin, she taps on Clarins’ Double Serum and Double Serum Eye which boasts a host of beneficial botanical ingredients including turmeric.

Biore UV Athlizm Skin Protect Spray SPF 50+ PA++++, $21.90

With the easing of Covid restrictions, the use of sunscreens becomes even more important as we start heading out more frequently.

Tay Ying uses the Biore UV Athlizm line of sunscreen to shield herself from harmful UV rays whenever she’s out.

The sunscreen comes in three forms – milk, essence and spray – each built with the Tough Boost Technology that results in the sunscreen being sweat-, water- and friction-resistant. The spray is useful for touching up every two hours and accessing hard-to-reach areas.

The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil and Anti-Imperfection Peel-Off Mask, $35 and $9 respectively

Are you dealing with active breakouts? Tay Ying’s solution is to use the iconic Tea Tree Oil from The Body Shop made with Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya.

Start with the Peel-Off Mask to decongest skin before dabbing on the Tea Tree Oil on problem spots with a Q-tip.

Liese Creamy Bubble Color, $19.90

Tay Ying is proof that you don’t always have to splurge at a hair salon to get your hair colour changed or refreshed.

She does it at the comfort of her own home with Liese’s Creamy Bubble Color.

The hair dye is a foam formula that makes it easy to get an even colour without the mess. There are 15 colours to choose from, and Tay Ying is sporting the Soft Brown colour.

Vichy Mineral 89 Fortifying Serum and Mineral 89 Eye Contour Repairing Concentrate, $60 and $41 respectively

Vichy products are hypoallergenic and suitable for even the most sensitive of skins.

Both the serum and eye serum contain the proprietary mineral-rich Vichy volcanic water that the brand is known for, which is said to soothe, strengthen and protect skin’s defenses, as well as hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump skin.

The Body Shop Carrot Wash Energising Face Cleanser and Carrot Cream Nature Rich Daily Moisturiser, $23 and $31 respectively

As the names suggest, the star ingredient in the Carrot Wash and Carrot Cream is organic carrot. Community Fair Trade aloe vera coddles dry skin back to health. Tay Ying credits her luminous and radiant skin to this antioxidant-rich combo.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra 8 Daily Soothing Hydrating Concentrate, £19.50 (S$34.93)

Available in a convenient spray bottle that you can use to hydrate your skin with on-the-go, this face mist contains prebiotic thermal water to protect the skin barrier and minimise transepidermal water loss.

The result is skin that is soothed and hydrated, especially useful for Singapore’s year-round hot climate that causes skin to lose moisture and feel irritated.

