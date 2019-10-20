Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder

Jody has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for over a year and believes he shows signs of Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) although he has never been professionally diagnosed.

"He worships me one minute, and the next, he accuses me of dressing provocatively and flirting with other men," says the 20-year-old. "He seems convinced I'm hiding things from him, and comes up with outrageous scenarios that have no basis in truth."

"However, after things calm down, he becomes all loving again and apologises. No one has ever shown me more love, nor caused me more pain."

People who suffer from BPD usually don't mean to come across as abusive, but because they're prone to emotional outbursts, they inevitably end up hurting others-especially their romantic partners.

WHAT IS BORDERLINE PERSONALITY DISORDER?

People with BPD experience an ongoing cycle of instability in their self-image, moods, and behaviour.