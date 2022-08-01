Here are some of the brand new cars that will cost you less than $120k to buy today in Singapore

If you're stuck in a position where you need a car but cannot afford to get a brand new one due to sky high COE prices, this article will be right up your alley. Yes, all new cars are expensive today, with Cat A premium inching close to $80,000 while Cat B and E seeing a high $110,000 and $114,000 respectively (as of July 20, 2022).

As a result, all new cars are expensive and the best bet you can consider right now are used cars. But what if that isn't what you want? What if all you're considering are new cars? What do you do then?

Here, we put together a list of brand new cars, both from authorised dealers (ADs) and parallel importers (PIs), you can get that will set you back less than $120,000.

1. Honda Fit (PI)

Price: $110k - $115k

The Honda Fit is one of the best hatches to own.

PHOTO: Honda

Fitted with a 1.3-litre in-line four-cylinder engine, there are various trims of Honda Fit you can consider from different PIs here in Singapore. Ultimately, you get to enjoy 97bhp and 118Nm of torque that are sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

On paper, you'll also be able to enjoy a reasonably economical figure of 20.4km/L, but in reality, you'll probably get a figure that's closer to 18km/L, which is still mighty impressive for a non-hybrid hatch. Plus, with its compact dimensions and known reliability, the Honda Fit will be a perfect ride to zip around a city like ours without causing a dent on our pockets.

2. Honda Shuttle (PI)

The Honda Shuttle is a five-seater family hauler.

PHOTO: Honda

Price: $109,800 - $116,800

Who says getting a family these days require you to give up a limb or a liver? At below $110k for the base model, the Honda Shuttle is s spacious five-pax family hauler that's also easy at the pumps.

On paper, you can expect some 22km/L, which is very economical for a large vehicle. However, in real-world driving, you may get a tad lower 17km/L instead due to its size and heft.

But wherever and whatever this car falls short on, it more than makes up for them with its perky drivetrain. The 1.5-litre in-line four-pot engine churns out 130bhp and 155Nm of torque to the front wheels via a CVT. Hence, you won't find yourself short on power or torque when overtaking manoeuvres are necessary on the highway.

3. Mitsubishi Attrage/Space Star (AD)

The Attrage (left, pre-facelifted) and Space Star are Mitsubishi's affordable and economical duo.

PHOTO: Mitsubishi

Price: $106,999

The Mitsubishi Attrage is a compact and economical sedan that's easy on the wallet. It may not be powerful, but this car will certainly get the job done in a fuss-free manner. Add this to Mitsubishi's reliability and what you have a is a sedan that'll serve you well for the next 10 years.

The Space Star, on the other hand, is a compact hatchback version of the Attrage, which allows buyers to have a choice to better suit their preferences. Both cars sport a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that pumps out 79bhp and 106Nm of torque to the front wheels. It'll finish the century sprint in a leisurely 13.3 seconds before hitting a top speed of 170km/h.

4. Perodua Bezza (AD)

The Perodua Bezza is the carmaker's first sedan.

PHOTO: Perodua

Price: $103,999

This car right here is the brand's very first sedan and it's certainly not a disappointment. Despite its compact dimensions, the car will fit five easily and will get from point to point ins a relatively perky and fun manner. The 1.3-litre four-pot engine sends the 93bhp and 121Nm of torque to the car's front corners via a four-speed autobox.

While that may not be as impressive, the car looks good for a compact sedan in its class. Chrome bits adorn the frontal fascia while sleek headlamps complete what is a very modern-looking car. Best of all, during our time with the Perodua Bezza, we managed to get 18km/L, not too far off from its stated 21km/L.

5. Perodua Myvi (AD)

The Perodua Myvi is a perky and loveable hatch,

PHOTO: Perodua

Price: $104,999

Another car from the Malaysian carmaker is the popular Myvi hatchback. And just like the Bezza sedan, the Myvi here is excellent in terms of fuel consumption. In real-world driving conditions, we managed 17km/L - figure that's not too far off from the stated 21.1km/L.

There's also plenty of space and cubby holes in this compact hatchback, which makes it highly functional for you and your family. On the go, the adorable front-wheel driven hatch is undoubtedly sprightly and energetic, thanks to the 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 94bhp and 121Nm of torque. If you're able to relate to the badge, this car may well be an excellent brand new car for you.

6. Toyota Aqua Hybrid (PI)

Expect superb fuel economy with the Aqua Hybrid.

PHOTO: Toyota

Price: $117,000

There are two different trims available for the Toyota Aqua Hybrid and it's the lower grade trim that qualifies, thanks to its price of $117,000.

Still, do not let the 'base grade' put you off because the car still comes with a slew of features that worth commending. For instance, it comes with high-definition infotainment system, keyless entry with keyless engine start, multifunctional steering wheel and rear parking sensors, just to name a few.

Also, it's 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine will send a combined output of 114bhp and 120Nm of torque to the front wheels, which should see to your everyday needs. More relevantly, as a hybrid, the Toyota Aqua will return an amazing 34.6km/L.

7. Toyota Raize (PI)

The Toyota Raize comes with a variety of vibrant colours.

PHOTO: Toyota

Price: $115,000

The Toyota Raize is a compact crossover that's only available from PIs. Unfortunately, only the base model is priced below $120k here in Singapore, but it does not mean it's any inadequate. You still get LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, six airbags, parking sensors, and etc.

In addition, the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine is good for 98bhp and 140Nm of torque, and it is intelligently engineered and designed to offer 370 litres of boot space - a feat that's worth commending for a compact crossover. Speaking of space, the Toyota Raize will also have no problems swallowing four occupants with absolute ease.

8. Toyota Sienta (PI)

The popular Toyota Sienta is an economical seven-seater family hauler.

PHOTO: Toyota

Price: $118,000 - $119,000

The Toyota Sienta from PIs has up to six different trims and, again, it's the lower grade trims that will set you back less than $120k. Unfortunately, it also means that these cars will not come with Toyota Safety Sense - a suite of safety systems - that can only be found on higher grade trims.

Still, you get the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine as with the rest of the trims that is good for 107bhp and 136Nm of torque. Of course, you still get to enjoy the electronic sliding rear doors as well as ample space for seven occupants. In that sense, the Sienta is designed as a practical people-mover and it certainly doesn't fail in that aspect.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.