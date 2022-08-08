Here are some of the sexiest sedans you can still own in Singapore now

Who says you need to pay a spanking new car for it to be sexy? A used beat-up Toyota Corolla could just be as sexy as a brand new Lexus ES, if you so decide. After all, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. What's a 10 to you may just be a three to another, and vice versa.

In this article, we go through 10 of what we think are the sexiest sedans you can find in the used car market right now.

1. Aston Martin Rapide

PHOTO: sgCarMart

The Aston Martin Rapide was first shown as a concept back in 2006 before unveiling as a production-ready car in Frankfurt three years later. With its tailgate opening up together with the rear windscreen, many will argue that it's more of a fastback than anything else. In our eyes, it's a sedan, and a sexy one at it. Period.

This car will sit four in absolute comfort and style and it'll ferry all occupants in a rather quick and sporty manner too. The 6.0-litre V12 engine produces 470bhp and 600Nm of torque via a smooth and quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission, allowing the car to hit the 100km/h mark from nought in just 5.3 seconds.

2. Alfa Romeo Giulia

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Two variants of the Alfa Romeo Giulia are available in Singapore - the Veloce and the Quadrifoglio. The former has a 2.0-litre engine that produces 279bhp and 400Nm of torque while the more powerful latter churns out some 503bhp and 600Nm of torque from the 2.9-litre powerplant. Regardless, both look extremely good, with clear signs of true blue Italian fashion.

On the used car market now (as of time of writing), the juicier Quadrifolglio will set you back with an annual depreciation of about $33,000 while the equally-capable Veloce has an average annual depreciation of approximately $22,000. If Alfa is your thing, then the Giulia is your answer.

3. BMW 5 Series E39

PHOTO: sgCarMart

The BMW 5 Series E39 is the fourth generation 5er - just one before the popular E60 model with the distinctive fan-blade taillights design. In our eyes, the E39 is one of the best-looking 5 Series ever produced, with BMW's signature round headlamps integrated into a rectangular casing up front, giving the entire front fascia a very sleek and appealing look.

The E39 was also the first 5 Series model to have a wagon body type (must be due to its good looks). There are still a couple on listed for sale now (as of time of writing) on our used car section, so you should act on it quickly before these get snapped up.

4. Jaguar XF

PHOTO: sgCarMart

We much prefer the second generation Jaguar XF to the first, thanks to the slimmer and sleeker headlamps (that comes with a well-defined J-blade daytime running lights) that helped tremendously in improving the Jag's overall sophisticated and stylish appearance.

As a matter of fact, with its perfectly sculpted lines, muscular bonnet and massive grille, the Jaguar XF can be easily passed off as the XJ flagship to the casual observer. Yes, while the Jaguar XF has always been living in the shadows of its strong peers like the Audi A6, the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class in terms of driveability, it's the Jag that's undoubtedly the sexiest of the lot.

5. Kia Stinger

PHOTO: sgCarMart

The Kia Stinger has been one of the most impressive Korean cars every produced. Setting its benchmark really high against cars like the Audi A5 Sportback and the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, the Stinger comes in either a 2.0-litre or a more thrilling 3.3-litre V6.

But whichever variant you decide to go for, the car is still going to catch envious stares whenever you're on the road. From its swooping roofline and its instantly recognisable bold fascia to its aggressive quad tailpipes and distinctive taillights, the Kia Stinger is one sexy car that makes you feel like a Korean drama star when you're behind the wheel.

6. Lexus IS

PHOTO: sgCarMart

A couple of generations have come and left but the current facelifted third iteration IS has to be the best-looking model yet. On that note, Lexus has certainly succeeded in getting pulses racing because the Lexus IS now looks smarter, with its skin pulled back, headlamps restyled and mesh spindle grille heavily revised. There are also curved taillights that span the width of the body - a trait many cars may now sport, but it's the first in its class for the IS.

Adding on to its sexiness is the way the car moves on the tarmac. While it isn't neck-breakingly fast, the IS impresses with its ability to accomplish the job with minimal fuss and maximum agility whether you're on empty straights, long sweeping arcs or carving tight corners.

7. Maserati Ghibli

PHOTO: sgCarMart

True to its Italian flair, the Maserati Ghibli is a sight to behold. Not only does it have ample presence on the road, every part of the car exudes high levels of sophistication and sportiness. From the sleek headlamps and trident badge on its grille to the signature three air vents by the side and quad tailpipes, the Ghibli is easily one of the sexiest sedans in the market today.

Just as functional as the form is the way the sedan drives and sounds. The car packs a 3.0-litre V6 engine with two turbochargers, and is coupled to a ZF-sourced eight-speed gearbox - the same unit found in the Quattroporte. This allows the Ghibli to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.6 seconds, accompanied by a roaring soundtrack that will awaken all your senses from the word go.

8. Mercedes-Benz S-Class W126

PHOTO: sgCarMart

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the epitome of classic beauty. The car has nothing but clean sheet metal, simple lines and an overall elegant silhouette. In fact, the W126 was such a success that it has a 12-year production run, which was longer than any S-Class.

Unfortunately, there aren't any S-Class W126 listed for sale on our used car section at the moment. Hopefully, something will float around in the next couple of months. The good news is, there are ample W221 S-Class on our used car section right now, which is - to our eyes - another sexy-looking sedan that's worthy of consideration.

9. Nissan Skyline four-door



PHOTO: sgCarMart

This is for the boy-racers, of course. The Nissan Skyline sedan is a rather rare car in Singapore. Despite that, there are a couple going on sale right now (as of time of writing) and are listed on our used car section as we speak. In case you're wondering, Skylines were produced in four-door sedans - a 2.0-litre as well as a 2.5-litre variant.

Not to go into technical specifications, the 2.0-litre variant is a facelifted model that is accurately known as an R34 GT and has a chassis code of HR34, while the 2.5-litre is known as the R34 25GT and has a chassis code of ER34. This way, you have a better idea of what you're buying should you decide to get one.

10. Toyota Crown Hybrid RS

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Ah yes... one of our all-time favourites. If the recently launched 16th generation Crown isn't exactly your thing, that's ok. You'll still have the chance to own a handsome-looking, sexy, luxury Japanese sedan with this 15th generation model.

The Toyota Crown Hybrid RS is nothing like the previous iterations. It combines the sporty element with luxury and finesse that can better some of its German competitors. Its rarity in Singapore also makes this car a highly desirable one.

Currently, there's only one on sale. And although the price is rather steep, the Toyota Crown is a super sexy sedan that's worth every cent you're paying

ALSO READ: These 5 brand new family sedans need to be on your shortlist

This article was first published in sgCarMart.