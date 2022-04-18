Here are the winners of the Apple Shot on iPhone challenge

Apple has just announced the winners of this year's Shot on iPhone challenge. Announced earlier this year, this edition's contest is all about macro photography, a new feature announced for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Thanks to the phones' new ultra wide camera, users can take photos from as close as 2cm, opening up all sorts of possibilities for new perspectives.

The winners were selected from a panel of 10 judges from around the world. One of the judges is 26-year-old Singaporean photographer Yik Keat, who, despite his young age, has worked with global names like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Adidas, Porsche, and more.

And in no particular order, here are the winners.

PHOTO: Daniel Olah

PHOTO: Marco Colletta

PHOTO: Guido Cassanelli

PHOTO: Jirasak Panpiansin

PHOTO: Abhik Mondal

PHOTO: Trevor Collins

PHOTO: Jahoo Gu

PHOTO: Ashley Lee

PHOTO: Tom Reeves

PHOTO: Prajwal Chougule

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.