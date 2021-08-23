Here is a closer look at the $4.94m Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

Only 60 units of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport will ever be produced, and we got to see one up close in Bugatti's first and only showroom in South-East Asia, right here in Singapore!

Apart from being the only country in the South-East Asian region to boast a Bugatti showroom, Bugatti Singapore is also the only service partner of excellence within the Asia-Pacific region.

This means that Bugattis can undergo more complex aspects of maintenance work and specialised repairs here in Singapore. Globally, only six service centres hold the accolade of being a service partner of excellence.

Taking centre stage at the newly-opened Bugatti Singapore showroom at Wearnes Automotive is the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport-and this unit also happens to be the first one built out of a limited production run of just 60 cars.

Want one for yourself? The Chiron Pur Sport is available for approximately S$4.94 million before options, and because it's left-hand drive, it can't be registered for use on Singaporean roads.

Featuring 1,500bhp and 1,600Nm of torque, the Chiron Pur Sport clocks the 0-100km/h run in just 2.3 seconds, and 0-200km/h in 5.5 seconds.

What is the top speed, you ask? Well, it's limited to just 350km/h instead of the typical 420km/h on a normal Chiron (which is also electronically limited, because no production tyre can handle speeds above that just yet).

The reduced top speed in the Chiron Pur Sport is due to the enhanced aerodynamics that are optimised for downforce, rather than reducing drag. This is because the limited-production Pur Sport is a special handling-focused model that has been designed for even more agility and dynamic cornering.

Additionally, gearing in the Chiron has also been made 15 per cent closer in order to boost acceleration. (Just in case you thought that the normal Chiron didn't provide enough go, the Pur Sport variant accelerates from 60km/h to 120km/h almost 2 seconds faster than the standard Chiron).

Unique to the Chiron Pur Sport is the fixed rear wing, which spans 1.9 metres, and is 10kg lighter than the hydraulically extending rear spoiler on other versions of the hypercar.

Apart from that, the exhaust tailpipes utilise 3D-printing technology, in order to achieve extremely thin exhaust walls to help save weight.

All that black that you see? It's full book-matched carbon fibre. In fact, the matte white bodywork is just a thin layer painted over the carbon exterior.

There are a whopping 10 radiators to be found in the car, in addition to other cooling systems on board, and the Bugatti Chiron does need all of them to keep its 8.0 litre, quad-turbo W16 engine running at its optimum.

Speaking of the engine, Bugatti tells us that unlike in the Veyron, where all four turbos run together, the Chiron has a sequential turbo set-up that improves power delivery.

Inside the cabin, you get the signature C-shaped strake running down the centre of the car, with nary a screen to be found-apart from the instrument cluster, which displays navigation information and also acts as the reverse camera monitor.

Notice how the speedometre reads up to 500km/h.

The four gauges in the centre stack are fully customisable to display whatever information you want, like the G-force metre, or the lap-timer.

All trim and controls are made of either aluminium, titanium, or Alcantara fabric.

The level of minute details and engineering simply cannot be fully covered in an article-you'd probably need a book for that.

Thankfully, Bugatti has made their showroom accessible to the public, so you can visit any time to gawk at this marvellous piece of art and engineering.

Just make sure you inform them ahead of your visit-the exclusive showroom does have a capacity limit, and the staff there may close the showroom for customer viewings as well.

Bugatti Singapore is located at Wearnes Automotive, 45 Leng Kee Road.

