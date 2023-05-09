'Here for a good time, but not a long time': The Projector to close its pop-up at The Cathay on July 9

Indie cinema The Projector is closing its pop-up, Projector X: Picturehouse, on July 9.

The announcement was made on The Projector's social media channels on Tuesday (May 9), and the post acknowledged how "crazy" the last eight months at The Cathay have been.

In August 2022, Projector X: Picturehouse took over the space of what some consider to be one of Singapore's most iconic cinema locations.

Aside from the usual selection of Hollywood blockbusters, Projector X: Picturehouse also screens arthouse movies and hosts live events such as stand-up comedy shows and film festivals.

That said, fans will be pleased to hear that they are planning on going out with a bang.

"We trust y'all had a great time, and we'll next-level that in our final two months here, so come through!" the post teased.

This isn't the first pop-up from The Projector either.

As reported by The Straits Times, Projector X: Riverside, its inaugural pop-up project, was launched in April 2021 in Riverside Point.

It was transformed from an abandoned Chinese nightclub to a neon-lit space to catch your favourite films.

Projector X: Riverside threw farewell parties aplenty in December 2022 to commemorate the pop-up's eventual closure.

In the meantime, its flagship cinema in Golden Mile Tower stands strong and will continue to operate beyond July 9.

In fact, it seems like there are even more changes on the way going by their latest post. A photo of a cryptic message scribbled on a mirror within The Projector is sure to get fans excited.

"This is what change looks like. Stay tuned for some exciting updates."

The Cathay to get a facelift

Later this August, The Cathay building is set for its first major revamp since 2003, and all mall tenants will have to move out by Aug 18, as reported by CNA.

The mall is targeting a reopening before Christmas, in late 2024.

Built in 1939, The Cathay stood at 80 metres tall and was the tallest building in then-Malaya.

Besides being a protected local monument, it was also the first public space in Singapore to be fully equipped with air-conditioning.

Same same, but different

Cinephiles looking to ditch conventional cinemas still have options beyond Projector X: Picturehouse.

If it's Asian and local films you're after, Oldham Theatre near Fort Canning Park might be your best bet.

You can even catch a movie within Fort Canning Park itself, at the annual Films At The Fort every August.

What's better than a movie under the stars? Some gourmet grub, of course.

And you'll have plenty of gourmet food stalls with antipasti platters and Casillero del Diablo wine.

