'Here for as long as we can': Expat shares why she still stays in Singapore after 3 PR rejections

One thing Brenda Bence, an American expat, really regrets is not applying to be a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) earlier.

The leadership coach has lived here for 12 years - the longest she and her husband have stayed in any country - and despite her love for our little red dot, she has tried and failed to apply for citizenship three times.

However, she hasn't given up and still intends to stay in Singapore for as long as possible, she told YouTuber Max Chernov in an interview video uploaded on Sept 10.

When she and her husband came to Singapore over a decade ago, it wasn't as hard to get a PR status.

"When we first moved here, it was funny, getting PR was not that difficult. Twelve and a half years ago, it was pretty simple," Brenda told Max.

"And we didn't do it, and we regret that now. We probably should have, could have. But we just were busy building our lives here and our business."

The couple later tried to apply for PR four years after moving here and realised that it was not as easy as it was previously.

"It had gotten so much more difficult, just because there was so much more demand to become a PR," explained Brenda.

As of now, she and her husband have not received their PR yet but they won't be leaving Singapore anytime soon.

"If we're not the right people, then we'll respect that, but we'll be here as long as we can, and make a contribution to society, and that's really what we're here for," Brenda said.

Diversity, efficiency and everything else to love about Singapore

Apart from our government and the country itself, Brenda and her husband love many things about our tiny country.

For one, how efficient we are.

She recounted an incident that happened when they first moved into their new home a decade ago, where she needed an electrician to assist her with a task.

After contacting the electricians, she was surprised to see them turn up on time and do their work as Brenda and her husband had been "living in kind of developing countries" like Bangkok previously.

"So, for the first time in years, we're like, 'we could get used to this', people actually do what they say they're going to do and it's well done, so that was a really pleasant surprise," exclaimed Brenda.

Another thing she adores about Singapore is how we manage diversity.

"To me, there's nothing more joyful than that diversity, and to celebrate the diversity with the various public holidays," she shared, adding that she has been to Buddhist, Sikh and Christian wedding and funerals.

"I think learning how to blend the various nationalities, belief systems, the various, like Singapore has, is really exciting. I like that."

In the comments, many wished Brenda all the best and hoped that she would be able to become a PR soon.

One also said that they liked Brenda's positive attitude and how she has no hard feelings about not being able to become PR yet.

melissateo@asiaone.com