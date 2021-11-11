Here’s the best way to make each room of the house smell like a dream

With the majority of us cooped up at home, it's normal to want to spruce things up in our living (and working) space now and then.

If you are looking for a low investment way to constantly change up the feel of your house, fragrance products for your home may be the way to go.

Infusing your home with scents is not only simple but it is also a good way to help you feel more relaxed. With so many rooms in our house and so many products on the market, you might be wondering which product is best used where.

Here we've highlighted the main areas you should scent and why, including which products would work best for these areas.

Bedrooms: Scented candles

It may seem like a no brainer, but bedrooms are actually one of the best places to fragrance since it's where you go in order to wind down for the night and get some rest.

Due to this, relaxing scents are best suited in order to help you relax and destress. For bedrooms, scented candles work extremely well as the scent can be concentrated in a small area.

You can light one on your bedside table as you go through your skincare routine and blow it out as you get into bed. The scent will linger in the air and you will be asleep in no time.

Living room: Reed diffusers

The living room is the place where the family comes together and where friends sit in on the occasional visit during this time. It is generally an area with high human traffic flow, making reed diffusers a suitable option for this area.

Unlike scented candles, reed diffusers will diffuse the air with fragrance with no effort on your part aside from setting it up.

You can adjust the strength of the fragrance and it will circulate around the room with airflow. It's also a good choice if you want to keep your living room constantly fragranced since it will continue to work emit its scent until there is no more product.

Since they have a very minimalistic look, you can place them on the coffee table in front of the sofa, or even in front of the TV, as decoration.

Entrances: Room sprays

We may not notice it since we live in our homes, but our entrances may give off an unappealing scent for those of us who have our shoes near it. But even if it doesn't, there's no harm in freshening the area with some room spray when guests come over.

Room sprays work instantaneously unlike other fragranced products. In this way, you can spritz the air as your guests are coming up the lift. It's also a good way to ensure that your house makes a good impression on those coming over.

Extra: You can also use room sprays on your pillows and blankets to leave them smelling fresh all day.

Kitchen: Plug-in diffusers

The kitchen is the one place in our home that produces all sorts of smells (if you cook, of course).

While the smell of deep-fried meat and freshly cooked vegetables may be mouth-watering during cooking itself, the smell can stay longer than we want it to once everything is washed up and cleaned.

In these cases, a plug-in diffuser can work wonders in a kitchen. Using a fresh scent such as lemon or yuzu can dispel the unwanted smell from cooking and perk up the area.

The diffusers disperse a mellow scent that won't overwhelm you or disturb your experience when you start cooking again.

Bathroom and closets: Fragranced sachet

Bathrooms in malls are scented for a reason, and while our own bathrooms are bound to be cleaner, there's no harm in making them smell better.

Using a fragranced sachet and hanging it somewhere in the room can get rid of any odours and will make for a fresher-smelling bathroom, especially since bathrooms can sometimes have poor ventilation.

Closets, on the other hand, hold clothes that you may not wear that often. This can cause it to smell stale when you finally take it out to wear.

So using fragrance sachets will help ensure that your clothes smell great no matter how long you keep them away from seeing the light.

