Here's a glimpse of what the world's largest Ikea will look like when it opens in the Philippines next year

If the size of the two Ikea outlets in Singapore seem impressive to you, feast your eyes on the soon-to-be world's largest Ikea. A few years back, it was reported that Swedish furniture retail giant Ikea was investing P7 billion (S$200 billion) into building the world's largest Ikea store, which was initially set to open in Philippines this year.

However, those looking forward to the opening might have to wait a little longer. According to Ikea Philippines' website, the opening date has been pushed back to 2021, as construction was halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming Ikea store – the first in the Philippines – will be located in the Mall of Asia, at Pasay City in Manila.

It will span more than 65,000 square metres, which is around the size of 150 basketball courts, as noted by Ikea's Southeast Asia Managing Director Christian Rojkjaer.

If you're wondering how it'll look like, Ikea Southeast Asia and Mexico dropped a video on their LinkedIn page two months ago, showing a glimpse of ongoing Ikea projects in various countries, including the Philippines.

PHOTO: Ikea Southeast Asia and Mexico

In the artist's illustration, there appears to be a bridge which links the store to the shopping mall for the convenience of mall-goers.

PHOTO: Ikea Southeast Asia and Mexico

Like many other branches around the world, the store will contain two shopping levels and feature a full in-house restaurant, as well as a playroom for kids. The building will also include an integrated call centre, e-commerce hub and a warehouse.

PHOTO: Ikea Southeast Asia and Mexico

The Ikea Philippines website has stated that customers can look forward to more than 8,000 products in the upcoming store and online.

