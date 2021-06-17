Here's how to get your BTS Meal from McDonald's Singapore

BTS has taken over the music industry and now, the Korean boy band is about to take the food industry by storm in the form of the BTS Meal from McDonald’s.

Although the BTS Meal has launched in countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia and even Malaysia, Singapore has yet to have a taste of the themed items.

As days draw close to the launch of the anticipated set meal on June 21, McDonald’s Singapore encourages fans to remain vigilant in adhering to safety measures throughout the whole campaign.

To keep everyone safe as well as for convenience, McDonald’s has decided to make the BTS Meal available for delivery only. That means there’s no need to rush down to the restaurant and mingle with the crowd amidst these tough times.

Available for purchase through McDelivery, Grab or FoodPanda, the meal can be enjoyed in the comfort and privacy of their homes. Furthermore, McDonald’s will also be offering 10 per cent off the usual delivery fee for the BTS Meal, making it only $8.90 per set.

The BTS Meal will consist of Chicken McNuggets, fries, and drinks that come with the side of Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired from McDonald’s South Korea. Instead of the brand’s usual colours, the set also comes decked out in the shade of purple that fans have associated with the band.

