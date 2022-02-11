Here's how much you need to travel to Australia in 2022

After a two-year closure of its borders, Australia will be reopening its borders to international tourists who are fully vaccinated.

On Feb 21, 2022, Australia will reopen its borders to the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland as well as Victoria.

With Singaporeans starved for travel, you are probably jumping at the chance to travel somewhere new or simply out of Singapore, but here's the most important question: How much will it cost you?

Read on to find out all you need to know about the cose of travelling to Australia in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cost break-down: Pre-trip costs

Mandatory Covid-19 tests

Unfortunately, travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic will mean that Covid-19 tests must be done. Under the VTL, fully vaccinated travellers will need to undergo the Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or Antigen Rapid Test (ART) prior to their departure from both countries as well as upon arrival in both countries.

Estimated Cost/person Pre-Departure PCR/ART Test

(Within 24 hours before departure from Singapore) PCR: $125 ART (under the supervision of a medical practitioner): $15 (inclusive of GST) On-Arrival PCR Test

(Within 24 hours of arrival in Australia) Free Day-6 PCR Test

(Mandatory for Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, and Victoria) Free Pre-Departure PCR/ART Test

(Within 48 Hours before Departure from Australia) PCR: ~$143.78 ART (under the supervision of a medical practitioner): ~$31.63 On-Arrival PCR Test S$125 Self-administered ART Test

(Daily from Day two to Day seven of arrival if they need to leave their place of residence or accommodation) ~$5/test Total Cost

(Assuming that ART tests are taken daily from Day two to Day seven of arrival) ~$311.63 - $423.78

For unvaccinated travellers under 12 years of age, they will be treated as fully vaccinated travellers if they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated person aged 18 or older depending on the state that they are in.

Australian Capital Territory New South Wales Queensland Victoria Will be treated as fully vaccinated travellers. Will be treated as fully vaccinated travellers if they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated person aged 18 or older.



In addition to day one and day seven tests, test on day 12 is strongly recommended for children who are not fully vaccinated. Will be required to quarantine 14 days at a private residence or accommodation.



Should not attend school or a vulnerable setting during the 14 day quarantine period and must undertake a Covid-19 test (RAT or PCR) on Day zero-one and Day 12, or if they have Covid-19 symptoms. Will be treated as fully vaccinated travellers if they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated person aged 18 or older.

Airfare

Due to the designated flight requirements under the VTL, travellers now have much fewer options in terms of the airline they would like to fly with and the timings of the flight.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the following illustrates the designated flights by the various airlines.

VTL Flights Costs for a 2-way ticket/person Singapore Airlines Melbourne to Singapore:

SQ 218 and SQ 228 will operate daily as the designated VTL flights. ~$787 Sydney to Singapore:

SQ 212 and SQ 222 will operate daily as the designated VTL flights. ~$786 Scoot Airlines Melbourne to Singapore:

TR 19 - daily ~$485 Sydney to Singapore:

TR13 - daily ~$423 Qantas All $867 Jetstar All $519

To earn rewards while travelling, do look out for credit cards that help you earn miles while travelling. Amidst the myriad of credit cards available in the market, our team at ValueChampion has found that the DBS Altitude Visa card is the best miles card overall.

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you’re looking for great rewards rates and travel perks but want to avoid paying a fee Read Review

Pros Great for online travel bookings No an annual fee



Cons Those willing to pay an annual fee for more bonus miles Affluent travellers who are willing to pay a high fee for luxury travel perks



With competitive rewards rates and a variety of travel perks, and no annual fee, the DBS Altitude Visa card is one that we will recommend for those who are looking for a card that earns them rewards while travelling.

To make it easier for you to find the best travel credit card for yourself, check out our comprehensive review on the best credit card for travel .

Accommodation

Everyone has different budgets when it comes to accommodation. Luckily, Australia provides options for all types of travellers from those on a tight budget to those who would prefer to indulge in luxury accommodation options.

Of course, the location and type of accommodation will ultimately determine the price one pays. The table below shows the different average prices for the various accommodation options.

Estimated Cost/person 5 Star Hotel ~$180/night Midrange Hotel ~$133/night Hostel ~$17/night

Travel Insurance

Apart from airfares and accommodation, purchasing travel insurance is equally important especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. While borders may reopen, uncertainties still lie ahead.

From the closing of borders to lost or stolen baggage or items, travel insurance can help cover such costs, allowing you to travel without having to worry about such uncertainties costing you a fortune. To help you find the best travel insurance for your trip, we have listed our top picks below.

Allianz Travel Silver Plan

PROMO: 35 per cent off with promo code TRAVELAGAIN

Get a Quote Get a Quote

Consider this if you want extensive coverage

Personal Accident Coverage $0-$100,000



Trip Delay Coverage $1,500



Baggage Delay Coverage $1,400



For those looking for plans that are value for money, Allianz Travel Silver Plan is a great option. With prices below the market average yet offering relatively extensive benefits, their travel insurance plans are great for those who are looking for plans that are a bang for your buck!

Aviva Travel Prestige

PROMO: Use promo code TRAVEL18 for 18 per cent discount

Get a Quote Get a Quote

Consider this if you want coverage for almost every type of traveller

Whether you are a business traveller or an adventure seeker, the Aviva Travel Prestige plan offered by Singlife with Aviva provide comprehensive coverage. From a replacement traveller, for business travellers, to add-ons for extreme water sports, Aviva Travel Prestige covers almost every type of traveller.

If you would like to find out more about the different travel insurance plans available, head over to our site where we reviewed travel insurance plans across Singapore !

Trip costs

Food

With food said to be the best way to understand a country’s culture, it is a no-brainer that the majority of travellers will choose a destination based on their food.

While you may be able to get fish and chips in Singapore, nothing beats being able to taste freshly caught fish from the seas in Australia! Of course, the amount you spend depends on the type of food that you eat. However, to help you plan your budget, we have compiled a rough estimate an average traveller would spend on food.

Estimated Cost/person Inexpensive Restaurant ~$19.25/meal Mid-Range Restaurant ~$48.13/meal

Transportation

To not waste your limited time and money on transportation when you arrive in Australia, do plan your transportation plans ahead of time. With a variety of transportation options from being able to rent a car to taking public transport, you will be able to find the best option for your itinerary.

Renting a car

For those who prefer to explore the city by car, renting a car is a good option for you. To find the best car that suits your budget and needs, you can refer to the table below which illustrates the price per day for each type of car.

Estimated Cost/day SUV ~$27 Passenger Van ~$44 Mini Car ~$17 Economy Car ~$15 Compact Car ~$15

Private and public transportation

For non-drivers or those who would prefer to explore the city via their very own transport systems, private and public transportation are great options.

Depending on your budget, priorities, and itinerary your transportation choices will vary. Curious to know how much the various modes of transportation cost? Take a look at our compiled list of average prices below!

Estimated Cost/person Taxi to Airport $24.06 Airport Bus $15.40 Airtrain to the city $14.44 Go Card $24.06 Taxi Ride $19.25 Tram Ride (Melbourne) $3.66

Attractions

Apart from food, many travellers choose their destination based on the attractions in the country. With more to see than just the city, the land down and under has a plethora of attractions for everyone.

For the majority of the attractions, it involves a day trip which costs anywhere between $35 to $500 per person depending on the attraction and age of the traveller.

It’s time for you to plan your trip

Considering a trip to Australia? Here is the average price for a seven day trip.

Estimated Cost Solo Traveller $4,134 Two persons $8,268 Four persons $16,536

Having read the estimated cost of travelling to Australia during Covid-19, which ultimately depends on your itinerary, it is time for you to plan your long-awaited trip. Having been cooped up in Singapore, take this as an opportunity to unwind and explore another country!

This article was first published in ValueChampion.