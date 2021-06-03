Here's how you can do your own DIY skin needling treatment at home

A variation on the popular in-clinic treatment , the derma roller is at the epicentre of the microneedling movement – one that’s continuing to grow as ongoing quarantine regulations around professional beauty treatments have us considering more DIY beauty options.

And it’s no surprise given the benefits it boasts: skin healing, pore and wrinkle reduction and a promise to fix pigmentation, to name a few.

But when needles are part of the equation, people are going to ask questions…

What is a derma roller?

A derma roller looks and functions like a paint roller, except it’s less fluff and more spiky. The handheld device is made with a cylindrical end sporting tiny microneedles around its circumference. These come in different lengths, usually between 0.2mm and 1mm, for different levels of intensity.

How do I use a derma roller?

As with the use of any beauty tool, you should first cleanse your face thoroughly as this prevents the needles from spreading bacteria.

Then, apply an essence or toner to help skin stay soft and prepped.

Gently work the derma roller with one hand in a systematic, horizontal approach from the centre of your face outwards and on both sides. Start at your forehead, work your way down to the chin and avoid the eye area.

Do they work?

The theory is derma rollers create controlled injuries to the skin in the form of micro punctures. This sends signals to your body for a boost in collagen and elastin production.

Numerous studies show an improvement for a range of skin conditions such as acne scarring, melasma and hair loss along with overall plumping and firming of the skin.

However, the studies admit larger controlled clinical trials are required for more concrete conclusions.

Is it safe?

Those with sensitive skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and acne cysts shouldn’t be derma rolling.

Also, avoid introducing derma rolling and retinol products at the same time. Starting both simultaneously may be too intense for the skin. Limit your sessions to once a week and use an SPF product for extra protection while your skin adapts.

Lastly, refrain from using derma rollers with a needle length greater than 1.5mm – they’re to be used by a professional.

Which derma roller should I buy?

The Cosmeceutical Favourite: Widely considered one of the best rollers you can buy, O Cosmedics O Skin-Inject Derma Roller (AU$79.95) (S$82) features 600 0.25mm micro needles to target and rejuvenate the skin’s own natural healing response. The disks rotate independently to roll smoothly and comfortably over the skin, offering the most beneficial treatment possible while minimising procedure downtime.

The Cult Favourite: Boasting a dedicated following and rave reviews, Skinstitut Skin-Inject MTS Derma Roller (AU$63.96) has a reputation for being one of the most popular derma rollers in Australia. Thanks to its 600 gamma-sterilised, surgical-grade stainless steel microneedles, fans of the product typically report noticeable improvements to their skin texture, reduced scarring and an overall plumper visage.

The Affordable Alternative: If you want to try skin needling, and not fork out a fortune upfront, LUX Skin Microneedle Derma Roller (AU$10) is a great option. It ahas 540 titanium needles with 0.3mm length, and if you don’t like it you can claim your money back within 90 days.

The All-Rounder: Promising great results in 60 days, BeautyBio GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool (AU$199) has multiple attachments so you can target different areas on your face and body for skin that is noticeably firmer and smoother.

