Here's how you can find love, according to your horoscope

"If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around."

That line from Love, Actually is obviously how some of us would like our love life to be, but sometimes, it ain't that easy.

Dating can be frustrating, especially when it seems like the perfect person for you-the one meant to be your other half-is simply nowhere to be found.

But what does it take for you to find The One?

Our astrologer reckons it could be something as simple as making tweaks in your life, based on your star sign.

Wondering what you can do to up your chances at love and finally find your man?

Read on for tips that could just turn your love life from meh to a-meh-zing.

1. ARIES

PHOTO: Pixabay

SLOW YOUR ROLL

Who doesn’t love the fiery and excitable nature of an Aries individual?

Their passion and burning ambition are what makes them so attractive in the first place.

However, sometimes they’re so focused on getting ahead, that they leave behind what’s important in their life. Not everyone can keep up with an Aries’ speed all the time.

Instead of rushing to the next big milestone of success on your own, take your time to stop and smell the roses.

You’d have a better chance of seeing all the opportunities for love around you.

LEARN TO LISTEN

Listening isn’t just about hearing the words someone is saying.

It’s about sitting down and understanding and empathising with what they’re saying.

Aries individuals love it when they can find someone who’s willing to listen to them talk about their interesting hobbies and powerful ideas.

So, they should know how impactful it would be to return this favour. Instead of taking over a topic, have a conversation. You should get to know people, instead of just trying to get people to know you.

Simply listening can be a powerful tool in finding and forming connections.

COMPROMISE IS KEY

The stubborn ram likes to hold its ground and remain on the path it has made for itself.

This isn’t a bad trait, but the ‘my way or the highway’ mentality can make forming relationships difficult.

Aries individuals don’t need to completely drop their values and comply to someone else’s wishes, but they must learn to compromise.

Give in where they can and give everybody a little of what they want instead of butting heads and setting off an argument. Being equals in a decision can be much more fun than dominating all choices.

TIPS FOR THE YEAR

Aries individuals have always been in sync with their emotions, but that connection takes on a whole new level this year.

You feel like you can finally understand and deal with your strong emotions.

You will find that there is nothing to fear in terms of completely embracing that emotional side of yourself. That doesn’t mean you’ll be a pushover in a relationship though.

On the contrary, once you start understanding yourself, you’ll start understanding what you deserve in love. And it is up to you to start guiding and nurturing the relationship to best suit your desires and create something fruitful for everyone.

2. TAURUS

PHOTO: Pixabay

EFFORTS OVER MATERIAL

Make no mistake, Taurians can be absolute romantics, pulling out all the stops when they feel like it.

However, when the honeymoon period is over or when Taurians get out of the game, they can be notoriously lazy.

There’s nothing wrong with being contented, but Taurians can become so contented, they don’t want to try for romance.

They may substitute affection with gifts or material treats.

To a Taurus, spending is a sign of love, but not everyone may feel this way.

They should remember that they need to put in actual effort into finding or keeping love.

FORGET THE CHECKBOX

‘A good listener, likes children and long walks on the beach.’ Sounds familiar?

Taurians have a whole list of traits they have written down somewhere for what they look for in a partner. And they refuse to settle for anything less than what they want.

However, sometimes, they don’t really know exactly what they want. A person could be completely opposite to their expectations, but still form a meaningful and loving connection with them.

Taurians should avoid being so strict with their standards. Give people a chance even if they don’t fit their ideal mould.

GREEN-EYED MONSTER

A little bit of possessiveness can be what makes a Taurian so sexy and attractive, but everything in moderation.

Jealousy can rear its ugly head at the most inopportune time, making it difficult for Taurians to even begin forming connections.

Instead of seeing people as enemies or challengers for someone’s attention, they should consider everyone as an opportunity to connect.

Taurians should open themselves up and put their best foot forward instead of becoming guarded. It will make the journey to finding love much easier.

TIPS FOR THE YEAR

It’s time for Taurians to start blossoming and branching out this year.

You will find a lot of success in your social and family life, but you will always yearn for something more.

Whether it’d be growing closer to your current loved ones or seeking out passion and romance in the world, the best way to do it is to try something new.

Let down your walls. Try new hobbies, travel to new places or attend gatherings you haven’t attended before.

Wherever you go or whatever you do, ensure you’re enjoying yourself, because your happiness matters the most.

3. GEMINI

PHOTO: Pixabay

LOVE IS TIMELESS

‘I’m too young to settle down,’ says a Geminian before he or she gets back to the party.

‘I’m too old for romance,’ says the same Geminian a few years later while relaxing at home.

There will never be a time when Geminians believe they are ready to start loving or finding serious relationships.

The problem is that there is no specific time for love. They end up restricting themselves by believing they’re too late or too early.

Geminians should stop defining love with age and just get up and go out looking for it instead.

COMMITMENT TO CAUSE

Wild and free, Geminians are a whirlwind, brimming with intellect and fast paced ideas.

This is what makes so many people attracted to them but it can also be what turns them off in the long run.

A whirlwind can never keep what it captures. Geminians can be wonderful lovers, but they may fear letting themselves become trapped in any relationship.

So, they tend to avoid any serious commitments even if that’s what they want.

It takes a strong relationship to get them to make that leap, but even then, they may hesitate.

All they really need is that push to commit to love.

DON'T EVER SETTLE

It’s natural to have certain expectations when it comes to love, but Geminians are one of the few who constantly doubt their own expectations.

It seems impossible to find someone who can keep up with your wit and desire for experience and travel.

Rest assured that there is someone out there who will fulfil a Geminian’s needs and passion.

Geminians just need to keep persevering and believing in having their needs answered.

This doesn’t mean to look for someone who is perfect, but just for someone who can fulfil you intellectually, emotionally and spiritually.

TIPS FOR THE YEAR

2019 is a bit of a transformative year for Geminians.

Surprisingly, in order to move forward in love, you will likely have to make peace with your past hang ups or grievances.

This is the time where you will start to let go of relationship baggage or rekindle relationships long since passed.

It is not an easy period, but it is a necessary one for many Geminians to grow and blossom into maturity.

Take things slowly and do not be afraid to stop and reflect on yourself or others. There will still be many instances of new relationships and bright periods to keep you on your feet this year.

4. CANCER

PHOTO: Pixabay

RELEASE THE PAST

Everyone has some form of baggage from their past, especially in the form of past relationships or hang ups.

Cancerians are more likely to hold onto these previous relationships though.

Small comments or remarks can leave deep impactful marks on a Cancerian.

These can make them reluctant to find or commit to new relationships.

It is important they realise the past doesn’t reflect who they are today, and that they must learn to make peace with and let go of their regrets or grievances. This is how they can move forward and find love.

YOU DESERVE LOVE

Despite all their empathy, charity and care, Cancerians have it in their heads that they don’t deserve the kind of love they want.

This insecurity can become a blockage in their path to find love. They may force themselves to settle for less.

Everyone is deserving of love and happiness though.

Cancerians need to understand that they shouldn’t be afraid of stepping out and taking that love for themselves.

Once they realise that they are deserving of all the love they receive, more of that love will find its way into their lives.

SULKING ISN'T COMMUNICATION

Some Cancerians might be quick to say that they don’t sulk.

However, when they’re angry, it’s hard to deny that they get into a bit of a sullen mood where they don’t feel like talking or even interacting with anyone.

This can make whatever problem they’re suffering through worse though.

When it comes to love, communication is vital. Instead of clamming up, consider stating aloud how you feel and why you feel this way.

The moment they start this habit, they will realise that love has been trying to find them all this time, instead of the other way around.

TIPS FOR THE YEAR

This year is all about growth and expansion for Cancerians.

This is the year where you should really push to move forward. However, be cautious about approaching things aggressively.

Fights and conflicts will be extremely impactful, so it’s best not to get into them.

Instead, move forward steadily and keep doing so, no matter what happens. Cancerians who can weather out the difficult periods dotted throughout this year will find success and prosperity for themselves.

5. LEO

PHOTO: Pixabay

BUILD THE BEST

Leos make strong, loyal and loving companions.

They have many strengths and are passionate about whatever they take on. So, what is the obstacle?

Well, surely the cream of the crop only deserves the best of the best.

Leos expect their partners to recognise their abilities. However, they forget that admiration and acknowledgement take time to build.

While someone can certainly admire them on first meeting, that full acknowledgement and understanding of a Leo’s skills takes time.

Instead of being so quick to reject someone, Leos need to understand that they need time for someone to fully know them.

NEEDS OVER WANTS

Naturally, the king of the savannah wants someone who can suit their high stature and accomplishments.