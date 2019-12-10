Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently

The Marie Kondo approach, otherwise known as the KonMari Method, has been talked about to death, ever since the organising expert's Netflix show hit the streaming site.

If you haven't jumped onto the bandwagon yet (where have you been?!), we suggest you do so, pronto.

A messy closet equals a messy life, and we have enough to worry about already without the irritation and frustration of having to hunt for your favourite top when it's nowhere to be found.

Declutter your wardrobe and reclaim your life by getting some of these organisational life-savers that will make opening your closet door a joy every day.

1. LADDER CLOTHES HANGER FROM STYLE DEGREE, $13.90

PHOTO: Instagram/style_degree

This handy multi-layer hanger allows you to hang five jeans and pants all at once without taking up precious extra closet space.

Not only does it keep your bottoms wrinkle-free, it also allows for easy reach.

Say goodbye to having to dig for your pants!

2. EASY REACH CLOTHES ORGANISER FROM STYLE DEGREE, $13.90 FOR MEDIUM

PHOTO: Instagram/style_degree

Raise your hand if you have felt the pain of trying to retrieve a particular shirt from right under the pile of neatly stacked pieces.

Cue tumbling and ensuing mess.

Say no more. This contraption is absolutely ingenious - it allows you to place carefully folded pieces into each layer, which you can lift and retrieve in a fuss-free manner with an easy-to-grasp tab. How wonderful.

3. STORSTABBE HANGING STORAGE FROM IKEA SINGAPORE, $24.90

Consider this a mini wardrobe within your wardrobe. With seven compartments measuring 30cm by 30cm, it's a nifty addition that you can attach to your clothes rack, and can house your scarves and sweaters, or even your socks and hats.

We love the side pockets that can be used for accessories such as shades, belts, gloves and mini pouches. A useful all-in-one.

4. RAGGISAR BASKET FROM IKEA SINGAPORE, $7.90

PHOTO: Instagram/ikeas.com.ua

Eschew the typical plastic storage boxes and go for these from IKEA instead.

Good for anything from bags to shoes to sweaters, we love that they come in a grey felt fabric that gives them a luxe feel.

Best of all, you get to decide the height of the basket by folding the edges - which also make for a handy lip when you're pulling out the basket.

Nice one, IKEA.

5. HAYLEY WARDROBE STORAGE CASE IN WHITE FROM HIPVAN $16.90