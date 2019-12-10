Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently

PHOTO: Unsplash
joy fang
Her World Online

The Marie Kondo approach, otherwise known as the KonMari Method, has been talked about to death, ever since the organising expert's Netflix show hit the streaming site.

If you haven't jumped onto the bandwagon yet (where have you been?!), we suggest you do so, pronto.

A messy closet equals a messy life, and we have enough to worry about already without the irritation and frustration of having to hunt for your favourite top when it's nowhere to be found.

Declutter your wardrobe and reclaim your life by getting some of these organisational life-savers that will make opening your closet door a joy every day.

1. LADDER CLOTHES HANGER FROM STYLE DEGREE, $13.90

PHOTO: Instagram/style_degree

This handy multi-layer hanger allows you to hang five jeans and pants all at once without taking up precious extra closet space.

Not only does it keep your bottoms wrinkle-free, it also allows for easy reach.

Say goodbye to having to dig for your pants!

2. EASY REACH CLOTHES ORGANISER FROM STYLE DEGREE, $13.90 FOR MEDIUM 

PHOTO: Instagram/style_degree

Raise your hand if you have felt the pain of trying to retrieve a particular shirt from right under the pile of neatly stacked pieces.

Cue tumbling and ensuing mess.

Say no more. This contraption is absolutely ingenious - it allows you to place carefully folded pieces into each layer, which you can lift and retrieve in a fuss-free manner with an easy-to-grasp tab. How wonderful.

3. STORSTABBE HANGING STORAGE FROM IKEA SINGAPORE, $24.90

Consider this a mini wardrobe within your wardrobe. With seven compartments measuring 30cm by 30cm, it's a nifty addition that you can attach to your clothes rack, and can house your scarves and sweaters, or even your socks and hats.

We love the side pockets that can be used for accessories such as shades, belts, gloves and mini pouches. A useful all-in-one.

4. RAGGISAR BASKET FROM IKEA SINGAPORE, $7.90

PHOTO: Instagram/ikeas.com.ua

Eschew the typical plastic storage boxes and go for these from IKEA instead.

Good for anything from bags to shoes to sweaters, we love that they come in a grey felt fabric that gives them a luxe feel.

Best of all, you get to decide the height of the basket by folding the edges - which also make for a handy lip when you're pulling out the basket.

Nice one, IKEA.

5. HAYLEY WARDROBE STORAGE CASE IN WHITE FROM HIPVAN $16.90

Give your delicates a nice home by compartmentalising them in this case.

Besides your bras and undies, it can also contain ties, socks and silk scarves.

With this, you'd no longer be hunting for a missing sock.

Furthermore, it has a velcro closure lid which can keep unwanted dust at bay.

6. HANGING COPPER PENDANT TRIANGLES FROM UMBRA, $29.90

PHOTO: Instagram/forvara.se

From necklaces to shades to scarves, belts and watches, this all-purpose organiser is a sophisticated way to keep all your little things in order.

We love the geometric shape, slim body and copper tone, which will make your closet look instantly Instagram-worthy.

7. ROSE GOLD STORAGE BASKET FROM SHOPEE, $9.40

Say no to plastic baskets that look like they came from the market.

This pretty basket can contain your t-shirts, linens and more, and at under $10, is simply a steal!

The metal wiring is thick and sturdy, so it can house heavy items like toiletries and books as well.

Also, it sports gaps at its side so you can easily pull it out of your cupboard.

8. LADIES' SHOE BOX WITH RETRACTABLE LID (PACK OF FOUR) FROM HOUZE, $32.90

Are your shoes tossed haphazardly near your door, or buried at the bottom of your closet?

Sort them out by getting these stackable clear shoe boxes that not only house them safely, but also allow you to quickly spot which pair you want to slip into for the day.

The lid is retractable, which makes for easy retrieval.

With a height of 14cm, it fits most sneakers and heels, although you'd have to find another home for your ankle boots.

9. HANGING HANDBAG STORAGE ORGANISER FROM LAZADA, $7.92

Bags are generally quite bulky and take up a lot of room on your shelves. S

tore them efficiently and keep them in a pristine condition at the same time by slotting them in this six-pocket organiser that keeps dust away.

With a transparent film, it makes identifying your bags so much easier.

Hang this in your cupboard or at the back of the door, and fold it when it's not in use.

10. STACKABLE BAC BAC BOX (RECTANGULAR) FROM MUJI, VARIOUS SIZES, $26 to $69 

PHOTO: Instagram/mujisg

Straw baskets are another way to keep all your knick knacks nicely hidden away while looking aesthetically pleasing.

Muji's Bac Bac boxes (lids are sold separately, are natural products made from the Abac&aacute; plant which is native in Philippines, and is prettily woven and very sturdy.

Stack the same sizes on top of each other for a holistic feel, or play around with different sizes for something a little more eclectic.

This article was first published in Her World Online

More about
Lifestyle Lifehacks

TRENDING

&#039;Cooking smell&#039; probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
'Cooking smell' probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
22-year-old man arrested for drink-driving after crashing lorry into Serangoon North pre-school
22-year-old man arrested for drink-driving after crashing lorry into Serangoon North pre-school
Mass stabbing at Manchester shopping centre, Britain launches terror probe
Mass stabbing at Manchester shopping centre, Britain launches terror probe
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn&#039;t have to be on handouts forever
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn't have to be on handouts forever
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
10 non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong

SERVICES